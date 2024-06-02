Posted in: ABC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: boy meets world, Danielle Fishel, girl meets world, Rider Strong, Will Friedle, william daniels

Boy Meets World: William Daniels Reunites with His "Favorite Students"

William Daniels shared a touching look at his reunion with his Boy Meets World "students" Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong.

While William Daniels carved quite the legacy as an actor as the voice of KITT in Knight Rider, he's also created one of the most endearing educators on television, Mr. George Feeney, in Boy Meets World. The 97-year-old actor shared a couple of photos on social media writing, "Just a little reunion with my favorite students!!" Sitting beside him is his wife, Bonnie Bartlett Daniels, who played Feeney's love interest, Dean Lila Bolander, in five episodes of the ABC sitcom. Joining the two are the "students" played by Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle. The second photo is of Fishel and Daniels.

Fishel played Topanga Lawrence, the love interest of the main character Cory Matthews (Ben Savage), trying to figure out his place in his family, friends, and school. Friedle played Cory's older brother, Eric, and Strong played Cory's best friend, Shawn. Daniels' Feeney was not only their teacher but also Cory and Eric's neighbor. Except for Fishel, who appeared in 145 episodes, Savage, Daniels, Friedle, and Strong appeared in all 158 episodes across seven seasons on the Michael Jacobs and April Kelly-created sitcom that ran from 1993-2000. The series also starred Betsy Randle and William Russ, who played Cory and Eric's parents, Amy & Alan Matthews.

Savage and Fishel, whose characters married in the Boy Meets World finale, would reprise their roles in the legacy sequel series in Disney Channel's Girl Meets World in support of the new lead in Rowan Blanchard, who plays Cory & Topanga's daughter, Riley. Strong returned for seven episodes, Daniels for five, and Friedle for four in their respective roles. The series lasted three seasons from 2014-2017. While Fishel, Strong, and Friedle would remain close friends and host the Pod Meets World podcast, the three became estranged from Savage in recent years.

