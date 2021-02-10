Boy Meets World Meets Flatbread? Cory & Topanga Reunite for Panera

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, Panera Bread made a new commercial starring classic TV couple Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel. Despite playing long-time couple Cory and Topanga on the seven-year run of Boy Meets World (and again reprising the roles for Disney Channel's 2014 – 2017 sequel series Girl Meets World), the two actors were never together outside of the screen. However, they know what the people want, and were happy to reunite in a Love Actually inspired ad for Panera Bread's flatbread pizzas.

In an interview about the Panera ad with US Weekly, Savage commented, "It was so much fun. We had such a nice time together. Danielle was a total pro, and obviously, we've grown up together, so it's always nice just getting the chance to reunite and work with someone that you've known since you were a kid. It just sounded like such a fun opportunity and just such a fun experience. And so, I think Danielle and I both were like, 'Let's do it.' And we had a great time together, and I think it turned out pretty well. Love Actually has always been a favorite movie of mine, so that was a lot of fun to film."

The minute(ish) long Panera spot, which is full of 90s nostalgia and rom-com nods, was also directed by Ben's brother and The Wonder Years star Fred Savage, who pivoted to focus more on directing since his days as a child star. Ben noted in the same interview that having his brother direct "was also special for me."

The commercial is part of Panera's new flatbread marketing campaign introducing two new classic pizza inspired items, the pepperoni, and four cheese flatbreads, to their menu. In case you're craving flatbreads now, you can use the code TGIF (which stands for Thank God It's Flatbread) for half off regularly priced flatbreads at Panera.