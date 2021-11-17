Boy Meets World: Mr. Feeny Is A Swiftie; Taylor Swift & Bro Approve

Obviously don't stop the car you're in or anything gravely important, but do pay attention to what I'm about to say…the beloved teacher, guide, sweater vest fashionista of the '90s, Mr. Feeny from Boy Meets World has endorsed Taylor Swift. Specifically, the actor who played Mr. Feeny, William Daniels, the naturally driven Aries icon spoke on his granddaughter's Tik Tok account, endorsing Swift's new album, "Red (Taylor's Version)".

Based on the Tik Tok that went viral, Daniels has some feelings about the album, which was re-recorded for Taylor Swift to own the rights to her previous material in a unique and smart way. In his words, it's the "new and better version" of the Red album, and I couldn't agree with you more, you precious old man. He got the recommendation from his granddaughter, the account "subpargrace" on Tik Tok, and great service has been done for Swiftie-nation and general generational joy. Of course, the tears start running down every millennial's cheek when they hear him recite part of his iconic last monologue from the Boy Meets World finale.

With Swift responding in a comment on the video, everything came full circle in a fantastic mash-up of nostalgia, music, and fandom love. It's amazing to see the same actor who voiced K.I.T.T. in the Knight Rider series and who played Dr. Mark Craig in St. Elsewhere, showing support for Swift's album release. The hilarious response via a Tik Tok video featuring a photo collage of family photos was perfect for those who doubted Grace's family connection to Daniels.

It's awesome to see Daniels on such a platform as Tik Tok, but it's welcomed and joins a lot of other celebrities and icons getting in on the Swift album discourse. From support and love for the "All Too Well" music video/short film, to the way many are relating to the relationship traumas that Swift went through (I'm looking right at you, Jake Gyllenhaal…and personally, not happy with you or your odd relationships with early 20-year-old women. Dude, you're 40-years-old). Anyways, the video lit up many with a sense of nostalgia and joy. It's a new way of the world and we're better for celebrating Swift's accomplishments rather than shaming her relationships.

Also. watch this music video and tell me you don't have some choice words for Gyllenhaal.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tollGa3S0o8)