Bray Wyatt Doc Debuts April 1st; The Undertaker Narrates (TRAILER)

Here's the trailer for WWE's Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, narrated by Mark Calaway (The Undertaker) and debuting on Peacock on April 1st.

The Undertaker narrates the poignant story of Bray Wyatt's life and career.

Documentary features interviews with WWE stars and unseen footage from WWE archives.

Bray Wyatt's legacy is explored after his tragic death at age 36 in August 2023.

A little more than six months after the tragic passing of Windham Rotunda/Bray Wyatt, the skillful & creative visionary is the subject of Peacock and WWE's Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal. Set to premiere on April 1st and narrated by Mark William Calaway (The Undertaker), the upcoming documentary spotlights his remarkable career, personal life, and the highs and lows he traveled along the way. Viewers can expect to hear from members of Rotunda's family as well as WWE Superstars Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, and his brother Taylor Rotunda. In addition, interviews and footage from Rotunda's life will also be included- some never-before-seen from the WWE archives. With the new documentary set to hit Peacock on April 1st, make sure to check out the official trailer (above) – and here's a look at the official key art poster & overview for the WWE's Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal:

Bray Wyatt is one of the most revered and mysterious characters in WWE history. The story behind that character and the man himself, Windham Rotunda, has never been documented until now. Using never-before seen interviews and exclusive backstage footage, Windham Rotunda's inspiring story unfolds. This documentary chronicles Windham's incredible rise to worldwide fame as a WWE Superstar, and the struggles and success that came with being a creative visionary. Sadly, in August of 2023, Windham passed away at the age of 36. In the wake of his untimely death, Windham leaves behind a family still grieving with loss as they celebrate a lasting legacy that continues to create and inspire.

Set to hit the streaming service on April 1st, Peacock's Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal was directed by Steve Conoscenti and narrated by Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker. Produced by the WWE, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, Lee Fitting, Chris Kaiser, and Ben Houser executive-produce – with Marc Pomarico and Brian Decker co-executive-producing. Peacock Premium subscribers can stream thousands of hours of on-demand programming from WWE – such as original series, fan-favorite shows from the WWE archives, and upcoming Premium Live Events (including WWE WrestleMania XL).

