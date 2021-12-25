Bridgerton Returns This March; Netflix Releases Season 2 Overview

While news that the series had received a two-season renewal was music to fans' ears earlier this year, everyone's attention has been laser-focused on when the second season of Chris Van Dusen & Shondaland's Bridgerton would be hitting Netflix screens. On Christmas Day, marking the one-year anniversary of the premiere of the streamer's adaptation of Julia Quinn's novels, they learned that March 25, 2022, will be that day- and that wasn't all. Along with a date announcement video marking the occasion, viewers were also treated to a season overview that shines a ton more light on what they can expect.

Now here's a look at the official date announcement teaser from this morning:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bridgerton | Season Two Date Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-rTnlzXXswU)

From creator Chris Van Dusen, Season 2 of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony's search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony's verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

Also returning for the second season are Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington) and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. Joining them for the season are new cast members Rupert Young (Jack Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), and Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe). Van Dusen serves as showrunner, and executive produces with Shondaland's Shonda Rhimes & Betsy Beers.