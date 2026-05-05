Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

New Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Legacy Lightsaber Revealed

Revenge of the 5th is upon us, and with it, new Star Wars collectibles are arriving, including some limited edition releases at Disney Parks

Article Summary Disney unveils the Star Wars Maul – Shadow Lord Legacy Lightsaber, inspired by Maul’s Disney+ animated series return.

This limited edition Star Wars collectible is capped at 5,000 worldwide and includes a premium box, art print, and COA.

The Maul Legacy Lightsaber hilt features electronic sound and red light-up effects with a compatible Disney Parks blade.

A connector lets two hilts recreate Darth Maul’s iconic double-bladed saber, now available for $400 at Disney Store and Parks.

Darth Maul's presence as a ruthless Sith warrior lives on with the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord. The story explores his time after The Clone Wars, as he navigates this new world in the era of the Empire. Disney is now capturing the fury of the "Shadow Lord" with a brand new Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber collection. This limited edition collectible set is inspired by Maul's rise to power and his signature weapon. Designed to reflect the menacing elegance of Maul's updated double-bladed saber, with a hilt that is packed with detail and battle-worn deco.

This limited-edition Star Wars piece is limited to 5,000 units and comes packaged in a premium-themed box. Disney Parks also included an exclusive art print and a certificate of authenticity for collectors. The new Maul Legacy hilt will feature electronic sound effects and will have light-up functionality when paired with a compatible Disney Parks blade. A connector piece is also included and will allow both hilts to be joined to recreate Maul's legendary double-bladed design. The Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Legacy Lightsaber set is available now at shopDisney for $400 and also at Disney Parks.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Legacy Lightsaber Hilt

"As the notorious former Sith Lord plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate in the Disney+ animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, you can build your collection of Legacy Lightsabers with this limited edition release. Packaged in a striking hinged box, the hilt illuminates red when you attach one of our Lightsaber blades, sold separately. The included connector piece can be attached to a second hilt and blade (sold separately) to create Darth Maul's signature dual Lightsaber. Don't let this epic collectible escape your grasp."

Limited edition of 5,000* Worldwide

Includes hilt, connector, hilt case and Maul art print

Hilt case lid with magnetic closure features studded ring circling black cutout art against red depicting Maul's face, plus red and black design inspired by Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord logo

Includes Maul art print from the Disney+ series

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