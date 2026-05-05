Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: king of the hill

King of the Hill Season 15 Set for July 20th; Annecy Fest Preview Set

With an Annecy preview set for June, Hulu announced that Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' King of the Hill Season 15 will premiere on July 20th.

Article Summary King of the Hill Season 15 premieres on Hulu on July 20, giving fans a firm return date for Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' revival.

An Annecy Festival preview is set for June, with Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and showrunner Saladin K. Patterson presenting.

Season 15 finds Hank and Peggy adjusting to retirement on Rainey Street as they try to keep their neighbors in check.

Bobby's King of the Hill story picks up with old friendships and new pressure as he faces life as an entrepreneur.

Late last month, some news came down the pike that caught the attention of a number of fans of Hulu and series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' King of the Hill. When the special events & programs lineup for this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival (June 21st-27th) was revealed, we learned that there would be a pre-release preview of the upcoming season, presented by Judge, Daniels, and showrunner Saladin K. Patterson. In addition, Judge will receive the Honorary Cristal and offer a masterclass on animation. At that point, we knew the clock was ticking for a premiere date – and that's exactly what we got on Tuesday. With Seasons 16 and 17 already given a green light, viewers can expect Season 15 to hit streaming screens on July 20th. Here's a look at the key art poster that was released, followed by the overview for Season 15.

During Season 15, Hank and Peggy settle into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails. Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with the stresses of being an entrepreneur. Here's a look back at the teaser announcement that was released back in October 2025, offering the good news of when the animated series would be returning, and that the order had been given for two additional seasons:

The voice cast for the animated series's most recent season included Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss. Stemming from 20th Television Animation, Hulu's King of the Hill is executive produced by Judge and Daniels, as well as incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson. In addition, 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein, and Bandera Entertainment's Dustin Davis serve as executive producers.

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