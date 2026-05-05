Posted in: Movies, Trailer, Warner Bros | Tagged: Evil Dead Burn, Warner Bros

Evil Dead Burn: New Trailer & Poster Bring The Chills

Warner Bros. unleashed the first trailer and poster for Evil Dead Burn. The franchise returns to theaters this summer on July 10.

Article Summary Evil Dead Burn has dropped its first trailer, previewing a brutal new chapter in the franchise ahead of its July 10 release.

The Evil Dead Burn footage leans hard into savage practical horror, with several nasty moments built to make audiences squirm.

Directed by Sébastien Vaniček, Evil Dead Burn continues the anthology-style approach that helped Evil Dead Rise break out.

Evil Dead Burn looks like a strong summer horror play, though its July opening could make it harder to dominate the box office.

Evil Dead Burn made the crowd at CinemaCon squirm, and this afternoon, the film's trailer and poster were released online. Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, Maude Davey, George Pullar, and Greta Van Den Brink star in the film, the latest in the iconic horror franchise. It is directed by Sébastien Vaniček. I have to say, this trailer is why I always put the forks and knives with the handles facing up when I load the dishwasher. If they had done it this way, the trailer would have ended differently, huh?

Evil Dead Burn Continues The Mayhem

Nowhere to hide. 🔥 Evil Dead Burn only in theaters July 10. Evil Dead Burn unleashes the franchise's most savage and terrifying ride to date, blazing onto big screens with an all-new chapter of carnage and demonic mayhem. After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home. As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life… live on even in death.

It was such a good idea to turn this franchise into an anthology series. The last film, Evil Dead Rise, was fantastic, and audiences responded positively, with the film grossing $147 million worldwide on a very sub-$20 million budget. Sure, we all loved Ash Williams, but it was time to move past that, and frankly, more horror franchises should do the same. As for Evil Dead Burn, the trailer worked for me, and the woman drinking wax from the candle, for some reason, really got to me. This summer is a little lighter on horror like this, and if the film were opening any other month besides July, it could clean up. I don't see it in that crowded month, but I guess it is possible.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!