Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics | Tagged: adam pollina, brightburn, David Yarovesky, It Demands Sacrifice, Love Death And Robots, Philip Gelatt, Project Goat

Brightburn's David Yarovesky & Adam Pollina On "It Demands Sacrifice"

Brightburn's David Yarovesky and Project Europa's Philip Gelatt write "It Demands Sacrifice" drawn by Adam Pollina from Bad Idea in September

Article Summary David Yarovesky joins Philip Gelatt and Adam Pollina on Bad Idea Comics horror series It Demands Sacrifice.

Bad Idea’s 2026 teaser Project: Goat is revealed as It Demands Sacrifice, with a cult-horror premise emerging.

Brightburn director David Yarovesky brings his horror pedigree to the comic alongside Europa Report writer Gelatt.

Adam Pollina returns with a new Bad Idea comic as the publisher expands its 2026 slate of horror and genre titles.

At the very beginning of the year, comic book publisher Bad Idea Comics announced a new series for 2026, Project: Goat. "Today, as a New Year's treat, we're giving you an unprecedented early look at another must-read series coming in 2026. Prepare to be introduced to the new face of horror with… Project: GOAT!" with character designs by former X-Force artist and Bad Idea creator Adam Pollina. "But who are the other creative powerhouses behind this mysterious new project? And when will you be able to get your hooves on a copy? Will Project: GOAT be the Greatest Horror Series of All Time? Stay tuned, more will be revealed very soon. This is just a taste of what's to come in 2026. We can't wait to show you what else we have cooking." Well, thanks to Bad Idea Comics' Warbird #0, out last week, we have a better idea, a new name and a creative team. Bl;eeding Cool can reveal that is now called It Demands Sacrifice, it will be out in September 2026, and joining Adam Pollina will be Project Europa's writer/director Philip Gelatt and Brightburn's writer/director David Yarovesky. The title suggests that the goat may not be long for this world, but the previous title and imagery suggest that this goat may be on the run from being sacrificed by a cult… who need to sacrifice the goat to appease some kind of horrific mystical deity…

David Yarovesky is also an American filmmaker, director, screenwriter, producer, editor, and occasional actor, who began with writing and directing short films such as Funny Thing Happened at the Quick Mart from 2004, Ghild in 2011 and Hell Halt No Fury in 2015. He transitioned to features with The Hive in 2014, a horror film he directed and co-wrote. But his most prominent film was Brightburn in 2019 (also available on Blu-ray), a dark horror twist on the Superman story, produced in collaboration with James Gunn. This was followed by Nightbooks in 2021 and Locked last year (also available on Blu-ray), the thriller/horror starring Bill Skarsgård. He also directed the music video/short Guardians Inferno in 2017, featuring David Hasselhoff, and had a small acting role as a Goth Ravager in Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. He has also worked on web series like Team Unicorn.

Philip Gelatt is an American screenwriter, film director, producer, comic book writer, and video game writer, with a background in the comic book industry and involved in horror/weird fiction circles, such as directing the film track for the bi-annual HP Lovecraft-related event, NecronomiCon Providence. Notable films as writer/director/producer include The Bleeding House from 2011, Europa Report from 2013, and They Remain from 2018. He also co-directed and co-wrote The Spine of Night, a rotoscoped adult animated fantasy/horror epic with Lucy Lawless, Richard E. Grant, and Patton Oswalt, from 2021. He also wrote multiple episodes of Netflix's Love, Death & Robots, wrote for the 2015 Rise of the Tomb Raider game, and wrote Amnesia: The Bunker in 2023, as well as the upcoming Ontos. He has also written comic books Petrograd, Indiana Jones Adventures, and Labor Days.

Adam Pollina is a comic book creator and illustrator best known for his work over thirty years on Marvel Comics' X-Force and Rise of Apocalypse, Angel: Revelation at IDW, Charlemagne at Defiant, Rai and Fallen World at Valiant, Loose Cannon and Big Daddy Danger at DC Comics, and then Pyrate Queen from Bad Idea Comics. He came back to comics with something called EY3K0N, which launched with big names and a big NFT launch on Kickstarter. Well, now he's back at Bad Idea… with Project Goat.

Bad Idea Comics was founded in 2019 by former Valiant Entertainment executives, including Dinesh Shamdasani, Warren Simons, Hunter Gorinson, Atom Freeman, and Joshua Johns, although some have since moved on. The company specialises in high-concept, grindhouse-style stories, over-the-top action, horror, sci-fi, and absurd adventures with a '90s edge. Their signature "bad ideas" include limited print runs with no reprints (originally), no variant covers (mostly), no digital editions (initially), and no trade paperbacks/collections (until recently), as well as direct distribution to a select list of comic shops (until Lunar). Strict rules for retailers, like one copy per customer, mandatory prominent displays, a ban on increasing prices, have run repeated gimmicky promotions and stunts that have polarised the comics community – some love the exclusivity and collector appeal, while others criticise it as elitist or disruptive. Notable titles include ENIAC Tankers, Pyrate Queen, Hero Trade, Planet Death, Ordained, Save Now, Survive, Cul-De-Sac, Hank Howard, Pizza Detective, and They're All Terrible. As of early 2026, they're actively releasing new issues with Save Now, Survive, Ordained and Hank Howard.

Notably, Valiant Entertainment, before Dinesh Shamdasani of Bad Idea Comics got to it, also featured a goat as a sidekick character to Quantum and Woody by Christopher Priest and MD Bright, which spun off into its own character. And popped up occasionally during Shamdasani's Valiant era. And now BVad Idea has a goat of its very own…

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