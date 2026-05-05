Posted in: Netflix, Trailer, TV | Tagged: The Four Seasons

The Four Seasons Season 2 Trailer: Netflix Previews The Road Ahead

Returning on May 28th, Netflix released a trailer and images for The Four Seasons, offering the best look yet at what Season 2 has to offer.

Article Summary Netflix has unveiled the first The Four Seasons Season Two teaser, previewing the group’s next getaway before May 28.

The Four Seasons Season 2 picks up after Nick’s death, as the friends continue traveling and reshaping old bonds.

Ginny’s pregnancy and shifting friendships add new tension, giving The Four Seasons a messier emotional arc this season.

The new trailer suggests The Four Seasons may struggle to match Season 1’s charm, despite its standout ensemble cast.

Netflix dropped a new trailer for The Four Seasons this week, as we got a good preview of what's to come for Season 2. There's something to be said about a TV series trying to recapture the magic of the first season, as it's sometimes an uphill battle. This trailer kinda makes it feel like it might be a steep incline this time around. The show is based on the 1981 Alan Alda film of the same name, but the film had the distinct advantage of being a one-and-done effort. While the first season of the Netflix series received mostly praise, much of it from its ensemble cast, which did the heavy lifting with their comedic chops, the trailer for the second season doesn't quite have the same pull as the first.

Another Round Of Travel and Hijinx For Season 2 of The Four Seasons

The show will slightly pick up where Season 1 left off, as the friends and family find themselves walking in the wake of Nick's (Steve Carell) death. The group of friends, including Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), Kate (Tina Fey), Jack (Will Forte), Danny (Colman Domingo), and Claude (Marco Calvani), have decided to continue their tradition of travel, as they try to make new traditions in new locations, as well as some surprises with a baby (or two). This is also where the group left off, as Ginny (Erika Henningsen) tells them she's pregnant.

In an article on Netflix's own promotional site, Tudum, the crew admits that this season is going to be a bit messier than before. "Kate and Jack struggle with how to show up for your partner when you are also struggling," says co-creator Tracey Wigfield. "Jack's trying to make every get-together a celebration of Nick, and trying to fill in for his friend who died. […] Nick's death allows for a new relationship between Ginny and Anne that wouldn't have happened if he were alive. It was fun to find ways in which these dynamics wouldn't have shifted if not for Nick's dying. There's a midlife crisis feeling, but it's amplified."

The second season of Netflix's The Four Seasons arrives on May 28th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!