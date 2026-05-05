Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

New Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Chewbacca Comic Bundle Arrives

Revenge of the 5th is upon us, and with it, new Star Wars collectibles are arriving, including some limited edition releases at Disney Parks

Article Summary New Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Chewbacca comic bundle lands at Disney Parks and shopDisney for Revenge of the 5th.

The limited-edition Star Wars set includes a Chewbacca action figure with five points of articulation and variant comic.

Marvel’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge #1 comes with a special Chewbacca cover, plus a collectible coin with Aurebesh text.

Limited to 5,500 sets, the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Chewbacca bundle is priced at $34.99 while supplies last.

At Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Chewbacca appears as a roaming character on the planet Batuu, interacting with visitors in an immersive environment. As a co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon and a loyal ally of the Resistance, Chewbacca plays a role in the park's storyline, as he helps to keep the ship operational, while assisting in Resistance efforts against the First Order. Guests may encounter him near the Falcon or throughout the outpost, and now they can bring him home with Disney's newest Galaxy's Edge collectible comic bundle.

This limited-edition Disney Store set comes in at only 5,500 pieces and includes a fully sculpted Chewbacca action figure with five points of articulation. A copy of the Marvel Comics Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge #1 comic is also included and has a special Chewbacca variant cover. Disney was sure to include a collectible coin featuring Chewbacca and Aurebesh text, which will only enhance these collectibles. Fans can purchase one of these limited Galaxy Edge bundles at Disney Parks or on shopDisney for $34.99 while supplies last.

Chewbacca: Comic Book and Coin Set – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

"This limited edition Chewbacca souvenir set will transport you to a galaxy far, far away, or Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland or Disney's Hollywood Studios whenever you like! The set includes a fully sculpted Chewbacca action figure with five points of articulation, a full size comic book featuring a Chewy variant cover, plus a bas-relief sculpted coin with his image, all encased in clear plastic collector's packaging. May the Force be with Star Wars fans always!"

Created especially for Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort

Limited Edition of 5,500

Set includes action figure, comic book and collector's coin

Fully sculpted miniature Chewbacca action figure

Five points of articulation

Full size comic book

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge #1 comic with Chewbacca variant cover

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