Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: the rocky horror show

The Rocky Horror Show Cast Brings "Sweet Transvestite" to Late-Night

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show performed "Sweet Transvestite" for its late-night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Article Summary The Rocky Horror Show made its late-night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Sweet Transvestite.

Luke Evans led the Broadway revival performance as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, joined by Stephanie Hsu and Andrew Durand.

The NBC appearance arrived less than a month after The Rocky Horror Show opened on Broadway at Studio 54.

The roundup also spotlights opening-night coverage and cast interviews exploring the Rocky Horror Show revival.

We may not always be the biggest fans of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but the late-night show deserves a ton of credit when it comes to the musical acts and performances that it books – and that continued on Monday night in a very big, incredibly awesome way. Less than a month after making its Broadway debut at Studio 54, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show made its late-night debut with a performance of "Sweet Transvestite."

With fellow guests Lisa Kudrow, Robert Irwin, and Stevie Van Zandt also on tap for the night, The Rocky Horror Show cast made its late-night performance debut: Luke Evans as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Stephanie Hsu as Janet, Andrew Durand as Brad, Juliette Lewis as Magenta, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Columbia, Harvey Guillen as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Rachel Dratch as the Narrator, Josh Rivera as Rocky, and Amber Gray as Riff Raff. In addition, the cast performance included Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi. You can check out the performance above, and the official images from Monday night's show, and additional looks at The Rocky Horror Show waiting for you below:

First up, we have a look back at local NYC news coverage of opening night from Broadwaycom, CBS New York, and NY1

Here's a look at what Guillén and Lewis had to share about the musical revival during a pair of recent late-night talk show visits:

In the following one-on-ones, director Sam Pinkleton and the show's design team discuss what it took to bring the musical back for a new generation of viewers:

And here's a look at one-on-one interviews with The Rocky Horror Show cast, prior to them making their debut:

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