Bridgerton Season 2 Key Art Introduces Love's Biggest Rulebreakers

With the second chapter of Chris Van Dusen & Shondaland's Bridgerton hitting Netflix on March 25, the streaming service is gifting fans of Julia Quinn's novels with an impressive way to meet the players in play when the series returns. Unified under the tagline "Love Never Plays By the Rules," the following series of key art posters introduce this season's biggest rulebreakers when it comes to love:

Now here's a look back at the official teaser, season overview, and date announcement teaser, with the second season of Netflix's Bridgerton premiering on March 25th:

From creator Chris Van Dusen, Season 2 of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony's search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony's verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

Also returning for the second season are Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington) and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. Joining them for the season are new cast members Rupert Young (Jack Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), and Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe). Van Dusen serves as showrunner, and executive produces with Shondaland's Shonda Rhimes & Betsy Beers.