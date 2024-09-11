Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: bridgerton, netflix

Bridgerton Welcomes Yerin Ha to Season 4 Cast as Sophie Baek (VIDEO)

Netflix's Bridgerton welcomed Yerin Ha to the Season 4 cast in the role of Sophie Baek, Benedict's love interest and the "Lady in Silver."

It was back in July when Showrunner Jess Brownell and Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes dropped some early intel on what fans can expect when the fourth season of Bridgerton finally hits Netflix screens – and it involved who will be entering the marriage mart when that happens. Well, there was no better way to do that than with an official announcement video confirming that Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton will be the focus of the next round of marital mayhem. "Benedict has always been a little lost — or free, depending on the way you want to look at it. But now he's trying to find something a bit more solid in himself," Thompson shared – and Benedict will also be attempting to find out the identity of the mysterious woman called the "Lady in Silver." Unfortunately for Benedict, we're learning the identity a lot sooner – with Netflix confirming via video that Yerin Ha (Paramount+'s Halo) will be taking on the role of his love interest, Sophie Baek – "a maid whose mask — both literal and figurative — hides a mysterious history. Naturally, only someone with such fascinating depths could capture the heart of an artist like Benedict," reads the official description.

"What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles — something that she constantly has to overcome," shared Ha. Whether it's this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict." Here's a look at the announcement video that was released early on Wednesday – followed by more of the character's official overview:

Your Sophie has finally arrived. Please welcome Yerin Ha to Bridgerton Season 4! pic.twitter.com/sHZMZIPhTD — Netflix (@netflix) September 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

As a victim of tragic events, Sophie has been forced to spend much of her life working for the most demanding employer in the ton. But the resourceful Sophie always finds a way to persevere through her circumstances — circumstances which will drastically change after she disguises herself to attend Violet Bridgerton's (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball and meets Benedict.

