Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Brilliant Minds, leonard nimoy, nbc, star trek, Susan Nimoy, zachary quinto

Brilliant Minds: Leonard Nimoy's Widow Susan Set for Quinto Series

Brilliant Minds star Zachary Quinto has recruited Susan Nimoy, widow of Leonard Nimoy, for a guest appearance on his NBC medical drama.

Susan Bay Nimoy, the widow of Star Trek: The Original Series star Leonard Nimoy, will be visiting a familiar face when she appears on Zachary Quinto's NBC medical drama Brilliant Minds, inspired by the life of Dr. Oliver Sacks, the late neurologist and writer portrayed by Robin Williams in the critically-acclaimed film Awakenings. Quinto played the Kelvin universe timeline incarnation of Spock since the 2019 J. J. Abrams soft reboot of Star Trek, which allowed Nimoy to reprise his TOS role, bridging the old and the new, labeled Spock Prime to indicate his universe of origin. The Brilliant Minds star became friends with the Nimoys during the Kelvin trilogy of films.

Brilliant Minds: Susan Bay Nimoy in Guest Starring Role on Zachary Quinto NBC Medical Drama

When it came to how it happened, "One of the most wonderful, significant experiences of my career was playing Spock," Quinto told Variety for their upcoming podcast. "The relationship that I shared with Leonard Nimoy still has reverberations to this day. As a result of Leonard, I became very, very close with his wife Susan." Leonard Nimoy and Quinto appeared in the first two Kelvin films together, with the 2013 sequel Star Trek Into Darkness being more of a cameo for the earlier. With Nimoy's passing in 2015, the third film, Star Trek Beyond, was dedicated to his memory. Susan flew to Toronto from her Los Angeles home for Brilliant Minds. "She plays a woman who suffers from a condition that causes her to experience hypersexuality. So she's an 80-year-old nymphomaniac," Quinto said. "She did such a great job. She was an actress like 40 years ago. … I just know her so well, and I know where she is in her life. She's 81 years old. She's one of the most vibrant, open, curious people I've ever met."

Susan Nimoy made her on-screen debut in the 1963 sitcom The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, appearing in 30 titles, among them two episodes on the spinoff series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine in the first two seasons. She took extensive breaks from acting from 1983-1992 and made sporadic appearances since. Her last couple of on-screen roles were in the 2009 indie film Mother and Child and the 2018 short Eve, which she also wrote and directed. She also served as an executive producer in the 2021 Max documentary Simple as Water. Brilliant Minds premieres September 23rd on NBC.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!