Britannia Unleashes Season 3 Upon EPIX Beginning January 16th

Britannia, the utterly insane and unpredictable Game of Thrones replacement that not enough people know about is coming back for a third season, premiering on streamer EPIX on January 16th. The series, created by British playwright Jez Butterworth with his brother Tom Butterworth, covers the Roman invasion of Britain in 43A.D. From there, it takes a very different direction as Roman general Aulus Plautius (David Morrissey) reveals a far darker agenda than just conquest.

Aulus sets about manipulating and taunting the powerful Druid priest Varan (McKenzie Crook) to bring them under his heel. It's more than a war for hearts and minds but also for gods. Aulus worships a god he believes is more powerful than the gods the Druidic tribes pray to and will do anything to bring them to heel. He serves more than Rome but has to hunt down a girl named Cait, the subject of a prophecy that threatens to defeat him. Cait doesn't know she has the destiny to lead an army against Rome even after her entire tribe is wiped out by the Romans.

Each season of Britannia is wildly different from the last. Betrayals and alliances come and go. Major characters are killed off for others to get the spotlight in the next season. Dark comedy abounds as all the characters speak and act like contemporary Londoners. Season 3 sees a radical transformation in Cait's (Eleanor Worthington-Cox) journey as the Chosen One with a decision that will tie her to the future of her war-torn people and their ravaged land. Aulus comes under pressure from a new and dark force – otherwise known as his wife (Sophie Okonedo), whilst Amena (Annabel Scholey) finds herself in a lethal ménage à trois with both of them. Divis (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) gets a new job which he despises, and Veran goes to the underworld and sees the future.

EPIX has released synopses for the first two episodes of Britannia Season 3:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Britannia (EPIX 2022 Series) Season 3 Official Tease (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_YrP3AwzWPw)

Britannia Season 3 Episode 1 (January 16 at 9:00 PM ET/PT): In Rome Aulus makes a sacrifice to the cult of Lokka. Back in Britannia Aulus tries to negotiate with the Druids before he receives a visitor. Cait has a bone to pick with Veran.

Britannia Season 3 Episode 2 (January 23 at 9:00 PM ET/PT): Antedia escapes from cruel captivity and Cait runs from a brief encounter with Lucius at a Roman Road Building Camp. Hemple and her Acolytes are now established in Aulus's Villa.

Britannia is streaming in the US on Epix.