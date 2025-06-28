Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: english translations, localisation, manga, Manga Mavericks, Now No One Lurks Beneath the Snow, Red String, Senpai no Kohai, The Murderer and Her Runaway Desire

Manga Mavericks and Red String Announce 3 New Manga This Summer

Manga Mavericks announced three manga titles localised by Red String coming this July, all indie Yuri stories with hints of transgression.

Article Summary

Featured works include Now No One Lurks Beneath the Snow and The Murderer and Her Runaway Desire.

Also releasing is the yuri office romance Senpai no Kohai, available for readers aged 13+ and up.

Pre-orders for print and digital editions of all titles are open now on Manga Mavericks Books.

Manga Mavericks has announced release dates for three new manga titles set to debut in print and digitally this summer. These are being sold in partnership with the Japan-based localization company, Red String, and include the queer self-discovery drama, Now No One Lurks Beneath the Snow, the yuri psycho-horror, The Murderer and Her Runaway Desire, and the yuri office romance, Senpai no Kohai. The titles launch on July 16th and are now available for pre-order from the Manga Mavericks Books website.

"I have a bunch of people to thank for helping me on the journey to this point," says Red String Founder Victoria Esnard. "There is a lot out there that manga fans are clamoring for and these days, we are seeing a lot more mangaka speaking to those foreign fans directly online. I'm happy that Red String can help facilitate more connections by introducing new and unique stories to manga fans. I'm at the point where the help was needed, and I know the Manga Mavericks team is committed to disrupting the current manga landscape. Our values align well and our tastes in manga are totally different. The perfect partnership for diverse titles, I'd say."

Manga Mavericks and Red String Summer Titles

NOW NO ONE LURKS BENEATH THE SNOW

Story and art by Aneido ·

Print SRP: $29.99 / Digital SRP: $12.99 · 90 pages ·

ISBN: 9781968054083 · For Readers 18+ · Available July 16th

No one ever wanted to make the journey. And so, the role fell to me to go and visit the manor located deep in the mountains. I was to deliver carrots, of all things, to this residence that everyone was reluctant to visit. And there, a mysterious, beautiful, and wise individual, who called the snowy manor their home, awaited me.

THE MURDERER AND HER RUNAWAY DESIRE

Story and art by Aneido ·

Print SRP: $29.99 / Digital SRP: $12.99 · 90 pages ·

ISBN: 9781968054069 · For Readers 18+ · Available July 16th

At a certain school, students are being killed one after another. The culprit is the teacher. The other students are completely unaware. Only "DESIRE" knows the teacher is the murderer. To protect her secret, the teacher surrenders her body to "DESIRE". Although "DESIRE" is mercilessly brutal, her cunning words and "cunning" actions push the teacher towards hedonism.

SENPAI NO KOHAI

Story and art by Hanakage Alt ·

Print SRP: $21.99 / Digital SRP: $9.99 · 100 pages ·

ISBN: 9781968054106 · For Readers 13+ · Available July 16th

One day, on her way to work, Sayuri Terazono, suddenly spots an all too familiar back in the crowd of people before her. Though many years had passed since she last saw Risa, there's no way Sayuri would be able to forget her precious Kohai. After all, Risa wasn't just any Kohai for Sayuri, she was special. But there's no way Risa would remember her after all this time, right?

Print and digital pre-orders are open now at: https://store.mangamavericks. com

