Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Pays Tribute to "Captain" Andre Braugher

Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast members Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker, Marc Evan Jackson, Joe Lo Truglio & more pay tribute to the late Andre Braugher.

Andre Braugher earned the rare distinction of creating two of the most memorable law enforcement figures in pop culture history as Det Frank Pembleton on the NBC drama Homicide: Life on the Street and Captain Raymond Holt on Fox/NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine. What made it so rare a distinction is that both shows are polar opposites as procedurals as Homicide was atypical drama whereas the Andy Samberg-starred series leaned for more as a comedy while occasionally diving into serious issues. As the world is still reeling from his passing on December 11th at the age of 61, Braugher's castmates on Brooklyn Nine-Nine paid tribute to the veteran character actor who not only played against type but also garnered universal praise for portraying a positive LGBTQ character on TV while also garnering four Emmy nominations for the role. Among those paying tribute include Terry Crews (Terry Jeffords), Dirk Blocker (Hitchcock), Joel McKinnon Miller (Scully), Marc Evan Jackson (Raymond's spouse Kevin Cozner), Joe Lo Truglio (Charles Boyle), Chelsea Peretti (Gina Linetti), Nick Offerman (Raymond's ex Frederick), writer Prentice Penny, and director Christopher Miller.

"Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent," Crews wrote on Instagram. "This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man. 😢❤️#ninenine" "Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer," Blocker wrote. "I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family." "An actor prepares… Sending love to Andre's family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him. #brooklyn99 ," Joel McKinnon Miller wrote. "O Captain. My Captain," Jackson wrote. "Goddammit," Offerman replied.

"So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with," Truglio wrote on his Instagram. We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I'm grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue. What you probably don't know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found. At first, it was odd because well…*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*…but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that's why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop.💔"

"Love you ❤️ Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you," Peretti wrote. "Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won't 💔" "Sad. I got to know Andre a little while doing the Brooklyn Nine-Nine pilot. He was a kind, thoughtful, supremely talented person," Chris Miller wrote. "The way he and Andy's opposite approaches to acting baffled & then slowly influenced each other was a magical dynamic that was the heart of the show." The series social media wrote, "Always our Captain. We love you, Andre."

