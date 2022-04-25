Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Terry Crews Pitches Heist Film & Limited Series

Terry Crews played one of the most endearing characters in the police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Sgt/Lt/Capt Terry Jeffords playing up not only his strengths from his physique but also portraying a layered character and family man. With its eighth and final season wrapping on NBC in 2021, the Tales of the Walking Dead star opened up to The Hollywood Reporter on how he would continue the TV series in a form of a sequel movie while promoting his upcoming memoir Tough.

"Oh my God. I am definitely still interested," Crews said. "I still think we could do a heist movie [Laughs]. We always had our yearly heist episode and I think that would be brilliant, especially with Peacock and all the great things that NBC can already do. I think that every cast member will be down for us to do a nice hour and a half episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, make it three episodes all involving the heist and a new heist and it would be all wonderful. I love, love, love my castmates. I spent eight years with these guys and they're truly family, and I miss them every day."

Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur originally for Fox in 2013, Brooklyn Nine-Nine ended on NBC with some dramatic changes to the squad. Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) decided to quit the squad to take care of his family. His wife Sgt. Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) joined Capt. Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) to implement their police pilot program to better engage the public. Rosa Diaz, who quit the force early in season eight, is a private investigator. Detectives Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) remained on the force. Terry got promoted to captain to run the squad with the final scene of the series for another heist with familiar faces emerging back into the fold including Jake during Terry's briefing. For more on Crews talking about pitching his own James Bond-type franchise, his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, social media, Black Lives Matter, his life, career, and more, you can go to THR.