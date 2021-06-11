Brooklyn Nine-Nine Creators, Melissa Fumero Honor Final Filming Day

With NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine preparing to wrap up its run starting August 12 (when the 10-episode eighth and final season premieres with two back-to-back episodes), the day that B99 fans have been dreading arrived on Friday. That's right, the end of the week also marks the final days of filming on the long-running, two-network series. To honor the occasion, series co-creators Dan Goor and Michael Schur (Ken Tremendous) took to Twitter to offer special thanks to the cast and crew- with Schur sharing a memory from a time when B99 was still a concept they were looking to shape into something more.

Here's a look at Goor and Schur's tweets- followed by a special Instagram post from Melissa Fumero:

We just wrapped Brooklyn 99. I want to thank our amazing crew and cast. Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joel McKinnon Miller, Dirk Blocker, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, and Chelsea Peretti, thank you. You changed my life. — Dan Goor (@djgoor) June 11, 2021

This email, when Dan and I were first talking about a new show, led directly to eight seasons of Brooklyn 99. Thank you to everyone who worked on the show, and to everyone who watched it. pic.twitter.com/zvjDPhkCeI — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) June 11, 2021

"And that's a wrap of the best 8 years of my life. More stories to come… I can't wait for you all to see this final season. I am so proud of what we made, and I am so grateful for all the people I got to share it with. #NineNineForever #Brooklyn99," Fumero wrote in her post, accompanied by a final look back at her "office" and the promise of more stories to come as the series nears its finale:

"It will launch in August, coming out of the Summer Olympics, which is a coveted slot. We can think of nothing more deserving than giving it to the final season of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine.' This is a beloved show and we wanted to give it a slot where it had access to the biggest possible audience," explained Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. Returning for the final season is Andy Samberg as Det. Jake Peralta, Andre Braugher as Capt. Raymond Holt, Melissa Fumero as Sgt. Amy Santiago, Terry Crews as Lt. Terry Jeffords, Joe Lo Truglio as Det. Charles Boyle, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, and Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker as veteran officers Det. Scully and Det. Hitchcock, respectively. Now here's a look at the cast discussing what's still to come:

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Season 8 follows NYPD's 99th Precinct's Det. Jake Peralta and Capt. Raymond Holt and their lovable colleagues as they balance their personal and professional lives over the course of a difficult year.

"I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve," said Goor when it was announced earlier this year that the series would be ending after eight seasons. "When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned."

He continued, "I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story, and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape."

