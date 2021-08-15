Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 E02 Much Stronger Follow Up: Review

The second episode of the final season of NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine "The Lake House" aired immediately after the season premiere "The Good Ones" on the same night. It marked a far more traditional outing for the series compared to its more controversial and too awkwardly serious lead-in episode. "The Lake House" takes the squad to Captain Raymond Holt's (Andre Braugher) cabin for vacation. Given the events of the previous episode, this is your spoilers warning.

In "The Good Ones", it's revealed Raymond and Kevin Cozner (Marc Evan Jackson) are having marital problems so Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) devises a plan to get them back together with help of Terry (Terry Crews). His job is to trick Kevin into coming to their lake house despite the arranged separation between the couple- or as Jake coins it, "Parent Trap"-ing them, referencing the 1961 Hayley Mills-starred film. Amy (Melissa Fumero, Charles (Joe Lo Truglio), Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller), and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) also come along on the trip.

Aside from the main arc of Jake and Terry trying to get Kevin and Raymond back together, this marks the first time this season where Amy and Jake's infant son Mac is introduced. We start to see Amy struggle being a mother with her son's crying outbursts affecting her mental state and Charles taking an interest in trying to help. We also see a complete 180 from Rosa as far as intensity and emotion as she's largely regulated to a drug-induced stupor as her anxiety meds put her in an altered state and largely carefree literally blowing out the sails from the previous episode. You wouldn't know that she wasn't a cop anymore outside of a throwaway line leading up to it. At least she gets to bond with Scully over junk food?!

A much more grounded episode, the Lake House is a classic and rare non-job-related theme where the enclosed set allows it to be more a character-driven piece. It has a minor twist, but is hardly earth-shattering within the realm of the characters. Brooklyn Nine-Nine also continues to excel telling LGBT stories without falling into clichés and it's a testament to the writing and performances from Braugher and Jackson. Personally, I'm curious if it was always planned for Dirk Blocker's Hitchcock to be "conferenced" from Brazil or if there's more to the story in real life than was written. While I feel "The Good Ones" derailed the nature of the series, "The Lake House" got it back on track. Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs Thursdays on NBC.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 2 "The Lake House" Review by Tom Chang 7 / 10 Trying to save a potentially failing marriage, the squad steps up to bat for one of their own with the second episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the more character-driven "The Lake House". Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Andre Braugher, Marc Evan Jackson, Melissa Fumero, and Joe Lo Truglio offer up another classic episode. While Stephanie Beatriz looks like she's having the time of her life, I'm still looking for her to be given a stronger chance to shine before the series wraps. Credits Director Kevin Bray