Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Andy Samberg Full of Feels for Final Season

Two Saturday Night Live alumni catch up as Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg came on Late Night to talk about the series' eighth and final season with host Seth Meyers. The two began with Meyers talking about how he knows Samberg for always having a cold and how Samberg talked about how it ran in the family. The two caught up on SNL and how they're currently dealing with COVID. When it came to Samberg's series, the star opened up about various outtakes involved shooting the final season particularly the moments like when it would be the last time a character might practice their quirk.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Final Season Struggles

"Yeah, there was a lot of crying at like the wrong times," Samberg said. "There's scenes where you could argue you should cry and then there's other stuff that's like, 'I just fell [apart] and I just realized it's the last time Terry is going to say he loves yogurt.' [Sniffles.]" Aside from the dramatic script changes into the final season, filming during the pandemic was particularly difficult. "I mean, it was hard shooting, because the COVID protocols on set were so strict; there's no writer on set," he continued. "There's no throwing out ideas. There's a lot of 'masks on' and then 'action,' take 'em off and then you do it and put them back on. So, that was hard, but as it got towards the end, it got really emotionally rough because we all realized it was truly ending. We all love each other and have been spending all that time together for eight years."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Andy Samberg Got Emotional Filming Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Final Season (https://youtu.be/jKoFpwhssNU)

The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine that also stars Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, Andre Braugher, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller airs Thursdays on NBC.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.