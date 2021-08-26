Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Preview: One Wild Ride; Jake Goes Digging

It's hard to believe but after tonight's double-shot of NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the series will officially be past the midpoint of its eighth and final season. We'll give all of you a moment to let that sink it as we offer up the following preview for "PB & J" and "The Setup." In the former, Jake (Andy Samberg) and Doug Judy aka ex-"The Pontiac Bandit" (Craig Robinson) for a wild ride. While in the latter, Jake takes on the FBI over an investigation while Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) go head-to-head with the police union. Now here's a look at the official preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's episodes:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 5 "PB & J": Jake takes an old friend for a ride. Written by Lamar Woods & Jeff Topolski. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 6 "The Setup": When the FBI takes over a high-profile case, Jake keeps digging. Amy and Rosa negotiate with O'Sullivan and the police union. Written by Jess Dweck & Nick Perdue.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jake and Doug Judy Take One Last Ride – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFc4QeEUw3w)

Returning for the final season is Andy Samberg as Det. Jake Peralta, Andre Braugher as Capt. Raymond Holt, Melissa Fumero as Sgt. Amy Santiago, Terry Crews as Lt. Terry Jeffords, Joe Lo Truglio as Det. Charles Boyle, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, and Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker as veteran officers Det. Scully and Det. Hitchcock, respectively. Now here's a look at the cast discussing what's still to come:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Nine-Nine's Going Out in a Blaze of Glory – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRFDHqFiYoE)

"I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve," said Goor when it was announced earlier this year that the series would be ending after eight seasons. "When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned."

He continued, "I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story, and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape."

