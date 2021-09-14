Brooklyn Nine-Nine Series Finale Promo, Images; Season 2 Bloopers Reel

After eight comedy-fueled seasons, Jake (Andy Samberg), Holt (Andre Braugher), Amy (Melissa Fumero), Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz), and the rest of the precinct will be facing "The Last Day" when NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine wraps up its run this Thursday with a one-hour, two-episode finale. To no one's surprise, the network and series creators Dan Goor & Michael Schur are playing their cards pretty close to their vests. But what we do have are four interesting preview images and a recently-released promo that offer some clues as to where "The '99's" future lies- check them out below (along with some bloopers fun):

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episodes 9 & 10 "The Last Day": The squad takes stock of their eight years together and look toward their future. Episode 9 written by Luke Del Tredici & Audrey E. Goodman; Episode 10 written by Dan Goor.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Celebrate the Nine-Nine's Grand Finale | Brooklyn Nine-Nine (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGXdJEgY8vw)

Now to help lighten the mood, here's a look back at some of the best & brightest bloopers during the second season of NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Season 2 Bloopers | Brooklyn Nine-Nine (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ykh8VpsHWpY)

Returning for the final season is Andy Samberg as Det. Jake Peralta, Andre Braugher as Capt. Raymond Holt, Melissa Fumero as Sgt. Amy Santiago, Terry Crews as Lt. Terry Jeffords, Joe Lo Truglio as Det. Charles Boyle, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, and Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker as veteran officers Det. Scully and Det. Hitchcock, respectively. Now here's a look at the cast discussing what's still to come:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Nine-Nine's Going Out in a Blaze of Glory – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRFDHqFiYoE)

"I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve," said Goor when it was announced earlier this year that the series would be ending after eight seasons. "When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned."

He continued, "I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story, and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape."