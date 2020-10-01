BTS Dances Their Feelings, Reflect on HS Years, Perform "Black Swan"

NBC's The Tonight Show and Jimmy Fallon have put together a pretty sweet "BTS Week" for the BTS Army members around the world, with the late-night talk/variety show going three-for-three Wednesday night. To keep your scorecards up-to-speed, here's how the week's looked so far. On Monday, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook kicked off the week performing "Dynamite" with Fallon and The Roots, followed by a strong take on "Idol." The next day, John Cena (The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker) showed his respect and admiration not only for the group but their fans, and the band ended the night with a new performance of "Home."

On Wednesday night, things changed quite a bit as the member of BTS were the show's main guests- and in typical Tonight Show fashion, they weren't letting the band get away with "just" a performance. First up, Fallon challenges the band to a few rounds of "Dance Your Feelings" to see who can express random feelings strictly through dance:

In the first of the following two clips, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook discuss their new album, what it feels like breaking records with "Dynamite," and the goal of winning a Grammy. Following that, Fallon talks to the band about their Grand Central Station performance before reflecting back on their high school days"

So let's wrap up the coverage with what all of this was building towards. Here's a look at BTS performing "Black Swan":

"We love having BTS on the show. These guys are incredible, and you just know they're going to go above and beyond to make their performance unforgettable," Fallon said was the week-long event was first announced. "Last time we had them on we took over Grand Central Terminal, so we had our work cut out for us to top that. And what's better than one night with BTS … a full week!" We're not surprised by the move: having first appeared on the late-night talk-variety in 2018, the South Korean pop band scored the most social media-friendly episode in the history of The Tonight Show with their February 2020 appearance and performances throughout New York City.

