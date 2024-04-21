Posted in: Amazon Studios, Games, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, invincible, prime video, season 3

Invincible: Skybound Responds to Animation Sketch/North Korea Rumor

Skybound Entertainment responded to a report of an Invincible animation sketch being housed on a cloud server with a North Korean IP address.

Article Summary Skybound addresses rumors of an 'Invincible' sketch on a questionable international server.

Company confirms no affiliation with North Korean entities for animation.

Internal review launched to investigate alleged IP address concerns.

Some fans have speculated over what they saw as Season 2's animation style changes.

Normally, we would be covering what's to come with the third season of Prime Video's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible. But earlier today, Skybound Entertainment posted a message on social media that has a lot of folks scratching their heads. In the message below, Skybound addresses "an unconfirmed report concerning a cloud storage server connected to a North Korean IP address" that "supposedly contains an 'Invincible' animation sketch." Skybound went on to issue an official statement reaffirming that the company does not work with North Korean companies or their affiliates – and that they "have no knowledge" of any North Korean company working on its animated projects. From there, the company noted its policy regarding "any subcontracting to any third party" and that it "initiated a thorough internal review to verify and rectify any potential issues" – noting that it has "notified the proper authorities" while also "cooperating with all appropriate bodies."

"We do not work with North Korean companies, or any affiliated entities, and have no knowledge of any North Korean companies working on our animation. Our policies strictly prohibit any subcontracting to any third-party without our express prior written consent, which, in this case, was neither sought nor granted. We also mandate that all our service providers fully comply with all applicable rules and regulations and prohibit disclosures of materials by our service providers to third parties. Skybound Entertainment takes these allegations seriously and has initiated a thorough internal review to verify and rectify any potential issues. We have also notified the proper authorities and are cooperating with all appropriate bodies." Though the post was a surprise, some fans of the animated series have been questioning when (not if) Skybound utilized a Korean animation studio for the second season – noting what they say are noticeable differences in the animation style. But that was in reference to partnering studios in South Korea, with Skybound noting reports of a North Korean connection in its post/statement.

Here's a look at the post with the official statement from Skybound regarding the matter:

To our fans: Skybound has been made aware of an unconfirmed report concerning a cloud storage server connected to a North Korean IP address. This server supposedly contains an Invincible animation sketch. Our official statement follows. We do not work with North Korean… — Skybound Entertainment (@Skybound) April 21, 2024 Show Full Tweet

On the Skybound Republic page for crowdfunding a new Invincible video game, there's a section listed "Invincible Season 2 on Prime Video" that includes some bullet highlights about the animated series. Originally, there was a line that read, "Season 3 in Production; renewed for Seasons 4 and 5" before the line was edited to remove that last portion – but not before news sites and fans on social media were able to get the word out.

Could it be a bit of over-enthusiasm or just assuming? Possibly a misprint? With the way animation production is handled now – with a focus on multi-season orders to stay ahead of the work – the news wouldn't be surprising.

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Seth Rogen.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more.

Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

