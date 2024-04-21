Buffy Fans Find Meaning in Taylor Swift/Tortured Poets; SMG Loves TPD

Posted in: CW, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer, sarah michelle gellar, taylor swift, The Tortured Poets Department.

It's no surprise that Taylor Swift and Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer would bond – with both emphasizing the importance of young women finding their voices and making sure they're heard. And sometimes, that means speaking up and (metaphorically – though also literally in the case of BTVS) punching back. If you've been on Reddit, then you know that it's not lacking for Swift/"Buffy" fans to find connections between the two in Swift's lyrics – and that's been the case after her double album The Tortured Poets Department / The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. In "Down Bad," fans are finding some in the lines, "Just to do experiments on. Tell me I was the chosen one." That would tap into Buffy's series-long struggles with being "The Chosen One" – and then learning the truth about how the slayers came to be. In addition, the bridge to "How Did It End?" includes the line, "Say it once again with feeling" – with some seeing a nod to classic Season 6 Episode 7: "Once More, with Feeling," the show's game-changing musical episode.

On a personal level, Gellar's made it clear that she's a huge fan of the singer/songwriter – sharing a look at the time she and her daughter met up with Swift backstage (more on that in a minute) in 2019 and her mini "Buffy" reunion with co-star Seth Green during Swift's August 2023 concert at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. So we can respect where Gellar is coming from when she posted that she was "sitting in my car and crying" while listening to Swift's new album – and showing off the TPD bracelet sent from Swift:

And here's a look back at a post from 2019, where Gellar shared the experience that she and her daughter had meeting Swift backstage during Swift's concert. "I don't often put pictures of my kids on here, but last night was truly special. Thank you to the incredible [Taylor Swift] for being so kind to Charlotte. She was so in awe she could barely speak. Thank you for being the kind of role model young girls need to see," Gellar wrote, including an image of the trio posing together. "And to Taylor's Mom, Andrea, thank you for being so welcoming. Oh, and did I mention how awesome the show was?!? I can't believe Taylor sang 26 songs, each one better than the next!! A truly #gorgeous show!! (I definitely won big Mom points last night)."

