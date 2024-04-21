Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynasty, billy gunn, Bullet Club Gold, Jay White, recaps, The Acclaimed, wrestling

Bullet Club Gold Unifies Trios Titles, Stabbing Triple H in the Back

Daddy Ass betrays Triple H as Bullet Club Gold unifies trios titles on AEW Dynasty pre-show. 😡 Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬 Tony Khan ruins wrestling again! 😫

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬🤬🤬 AEW Dynasty's Zero Hour Pre-Show just proved once again that Tony Khan has no respect for the wrestling business or the legends that built it. 😠 In a move that literally stabbed Triple H right in the back, Billy Gunn (aka Daddy Ass) and The Acclaimed lost the AEW World Trios Championship to Bullet Club Gold in a unification match with the ROH World Trios Championship. 😱😱😱

The Chadster cannot believe that Billy Gunn, a certified former WWE Superstar and DX member, would betray his former friend like this. 💔 Triple H must be heartbroken right now, watching his legacy be disrespected by AEW. 😢 And the way it happened was just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡😡😡

In the match, Anthony Bowens, Daddy Ass, and "Platinum" Max Caster represented The Acclaimed, while Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and "Switchblade" Jay White represented Bullet Club Gold. 🤼‍♂️ The Acclaimed fought valiantly, with Daddy Ass even hitting his signature Fameasser on Colten Gunn, his own son, but it wasn't enough. 😫 In the end, it was Jay White, a wrestler who never paid his dues in WWE and took the easy path to stardom in Japan and AEW, who stole the victory by pinning Billy Gunn with his finisher, the Blade Runner. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

The Chadster just can't understand why Billy Gunn would agree to put over these AEW and ROH wrestlers who have never proved themselves in the big leagues of WWE. 🤨 It's like he forgot all about his time in DX and the loyalty he owes to Triple H and the WWE Universe. 😠 The Chadster bets that Tony Khan offered him a big paycheck to betray his true wrestling family. 💰💰💰

And speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster is sure that the billionaire money m*rk is somewhere laughing it up right now, knowing that he booked this match just to cheese off The Chadster and all the other true wrestling fans who understand the importance of WWE's legacy. 😒 Well, congratulations Tony Khan, you've succeeded in ruining another night of wrestling for The Chadster. 👏👏👏

The Chadster was so cheesed off after watching this match, he threw his White Claw seltzer at the TV in frustration. 📺🥫 Now there's a big mess on the floor, and The Chadster's wife Keighleyanne is refusing to clean it up, saying that it's The Chadster's responsibility. 🙄 She just doesn't understand that this is all Tony Khan's fault for booking such a disrespectful match in the first place! 😤😤😤

But Keighleyanne doesn't want to hear it. She's too busy texting with that guy Gary to pay attention to The Chadster's perfectly reasonable complaints about AEW. 📱 Auughh man, Tony Khan is literally ruining The Chadster's marriage with his obsession over The Chadster! 😫😫😫

The bottom line is that this AEW Dynasty Zero Hour Pre-Show should be all the proof anyone needs that there's no reason to buy the PPV tonight. 🚫💸 Tony Khan and his band of ex-WWE Superstars and indie darlings just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, and they never will. 😒😒😒

But don't worry, dear readers, The Chadster will continue to watch AEW Dynasty and report on all the disrespectful things Tony Khan is doing, no matter how much it hurts The Chadster's soul. 😢 Because that's what unbiased journalists like The Chadster do. 📝📝📝 And The Chadster knows that you, the readers who appreciate pure, objective wrestling journalism, will keep coming back to Bleeding Cool for the hard-hitting truth about AEW's crimes against wrestling. 🙏🙏🙏

