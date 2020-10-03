BTS Week Wrap-Up: Jimmy Fallon Thanks BTS Army; "Dynamite" Finale

For the BTS Army, all good things came to an end Friday night with NBC's The Tonight Show and Jimmy Fallon wrapping up "BTS Week" in grand fashion. Earlier in the week, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook performing a stripped-down take on "Dynamite" with Fallon and The Roots, while John Cena (The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker) sang the band's (and its fan's) praises.

Fallon and the boys had some fun with a few rounds of "Dance Your Feelings" and some rather unique "sports" in the "Zoom Olympics" before getting them to open up about their new album, breaking records with "Dynamite," wanting to win a Grammy, their Grand Central Station performance, and their high school days. Of course, we can't forget the band's special performances of "Idol," "Home," "Black Swan," and "Mikrokosmos"

First up, Fallon takes a moment to not just thank RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook for a week's worth of performances but also to show his respect and appreciation to the BTS Army and the force for good that they've become:

Finally, the band ends its week performing its worldwide chart-destroying single, "Dynamite":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPi7cQGNqcM Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BTS: Dynamite (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPi7cQGNqcM)

"We love having BTS on the show. These guys are incredible, and you just know they're going to go above and beyond to make their performance unforgettable," Fallon said was the week-long event was first announced. "Last time we had them on we took over Grand Central Terminal, so we had our work cut out for us to top that. And what's better than one night with BTS … a full week!" We're not surprised by the move: having first appeared on the late-night talk-variety in 2018, the South Korean pop band scored the most social media-friendly episode in the history of The Tonight Show with their February 2020 appearance and performances throughout New York City.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Gavin Purcell. Gerard Bradford, Jeremy Bronson, and Jamie Granet-Bederman also produce. The Tonight Show normally tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.