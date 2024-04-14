Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: billy joel, cbs, madison square garden, preview

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden Viewing Guide

Hitting CBS tonight at 9 pm ET/PT (and streaming on Paramount+), here's a preview for Billy Joel: The 100th - Live at Madison Square Garden.

For the first time in broadcast network history, Billy Joel is getting the concert spotlight to honor his record-breaking 100th consecutive performance at Madison Square Garden as part of his franchise run. Set to hit CBS screens tonight from 9 pm – 11 pm ET/PT (and streaming on Paramount+), we have a special look at what we can expect from Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden. But did you think he wasn't going to have some special friends along for the ride? Viewers can expect to see 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting and Emmy Award-winning comedian, writer & director Jerry Seinfeld (Frosted) hit the stage with Joel. On the music side, Sting and Joel brought their musical talents together to perform the hits "Big Man on Mulberry Street" and "Every Little Thing She Does is Magic." On the commemorating side, Seinfeld will be on hand as the official banner commemorating Joel's MSG run is raised in Joel's honor. Here's a look at the key art & image gallery that was released – and make sure to check out the trailer (above) and four really great previews (below) of the music you can expect…

Now, here's a look at sneak previews of four of the songs from tonight that we're petty sure you might be familiar with – "My Life," "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant," "New York State of Mind," and "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me"

CBS's Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden is a co-production of Sony Music Entertainment and Enliven Entertainment. Steve Cohen, Barry Ehrmann, and Paul Dugdale are executive producers. Directed by Emmy, BAFTA, and DGA Award-winning Paul Dugdale – with Sony Music Vision serving as the distributor.

