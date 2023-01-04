Buffy Return "Doesn't Need to Be Done"; Gellar Favors New Series Idea

With all of the talk this past week about Joss Whedon legally stepping away from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and if the franchise should return as a series and how it should return (reboot, revival, sequel spinoff set in the original show's universe, etc.), it seems only fitting for Sarah Michelle Gellar to make crystal clear her thoughts on returning as Buffy Summers and the show's universe continuing on without her. Simply put? Gellar has moved on when it comes to the former but gives her blessing to the latter.

"I am very proud of the show that we created, and it doesn't need to be done. We wrapped that up," Gellar shared during a recent interview with SFX Magazine in support of her upcoming series, Paramount+'s Wolf Pack. After seven seasons over the course of six years (1997-2003, for a total of episodes), Gellar offers her support when it comes to focusing on the next generation of slayers. "I am all for them continuing the story because there's the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: 'Every girl who has the power can have the power.' It's set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of 'Buffy' were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent," Gellar continued.

What We Know About Paramount+'s Wolf Pack

Gellar plays Arson Investigator Kristin Ramsey, a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles. Joining Gellar are Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), Armani Jackson (Honor Society, Chad), Bella Shepard (iCarly, The Wilds), Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower), and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Our Town, Macbeth). Now here's a look at that special moment from SDCC when Gellar surprised more than a few folks:

With the series set to be unleashed on January 26, 2023, here's a look at the first official teaser for Wolf Pack:

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy, Everett (Jackson), and girl, Blake (Shepard), whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others, fraternal twins Harlan (Gray) and Luna (Robertson), who was adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Additionally, Bailey Stender (iCarly), Chase Liefeld (Chang Can Dunk), Hollie Bahar (Westworld), Lanny Joon (Baby Driver), Rio Mangini (Everything Sucks), Stella Smith (Stargirl), Zack Nelson (Loot) and James Martinez (Love, Victor) are part of the cast in recurring roles. Additional casting includes Amy Pietz (Caroline in the City), Bria Brimmer (Doom Patrol), John L. Adams (The Dead Zone), and Sean Philip Glasgow (Diary of a Future President). Davis and Gellar will serve as executive producers alongside Joe Genier, with Mike Elliott as co-executive producer for Capital Arts. Pilot episode director Jason Ensler will also executive produce.