What Could James Gunn's Unannounced "Favorite Thing" DCU Project Be?

DC Studios' James Gunn teased that there's an unannounced DCU TV project that is his "favorite thing." It's... RANDOM SPECULATION TIME!

As DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn continues getting the word out about David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman hitting theaters next month, he's also been offering insights and updates on a number of other DCU projects. Speaking with EW for an exclusive interview that went live earlier today, Gunn had something very interesting to say about one project in particular – one that hasn't been announced. "Then there's another TV show that's my favorite thing in all of this, that is hopefully getting made soon. It's just my favorite thing," Gunn shared. Apparently, it's something that Gunn pitched to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav when describing what the new DCU would look like. "We did not announce in that first meeting because I felt like it was too easy to rip off by another company," Gunn explained.

Gunn has a "favorite thing" that's a television series that's being kept on lockdown so no one steals it? How is that not begging for speculation? Just to make it clear, this is just a theory and nothing more. That said, I'm really hoping that it's a live-action anthology series that would offer single-episode spotlights on various characters in the new DCU: heroes, villains, and everyone and everything in between. Why would that be pretty awesome? For a couple of reasons. First, it would take some of the pressure off the films to have to have any number of other characters appearing (unless they're essential to the story). Second, it would be a great way to test the waters on certain characters without having to commit to a full series or feature film upfront to see if they're popular enough to warrant a return. Third, it's an effective way to quickly expand the DCU without leaning too hard on the films and shows to accomplish that goal.

I know that some will argue that Marvel Studios was kinda-sorta doing that with "Special Presentation" efforts like Werewolf By Night. Still, they were infrequent at best (and possibly even less frequent now that Marvel Studios has pulled back on the number of films and shows it produces). For what we're talking about, we could see a 6-8-episode season of one-hour adventures, or possibly a season of three, 90-minute specials (like how Columbo and Sherlock were rolled out), and a mix of live-action and animated would also be intriguing. While there are a number of ways it could be approached, a DCU anthology series could be exactly what DC Studios needs to stand out from the pack.

