Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: stuart fails to save the universe, The Big Bang Theory

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Clip: Wil Wheaton's Got Vulcan Magic

Wil Wheaton unleashes some kind of Star Trek/Vulcan/"Live Long and Proper" magic in the latest look at Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

Article Summary New Stuart Fails to Save the Universe look spotlights Wil Wheaton wielding wild Vulcan-style “Live Long and Proper” magic.

HBO Max’s Big Bang Theory spinoff premieres July 23, with Stuart racing to fix a multiverse disaster he helped trigger.

Kevin Sussman’s Stuart teams with Denise, Bert, and Barry Kripke to restore reality after Sheldon and Leonard’s device breaks.

Chuck Lorre teases possible Big Bang Theory cast returns, hinting fans of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will be pleased.

Yesterday, we passed along the news that HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe would be making its presence known during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in a very big way. Now, "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff is getting a spotlight in HBO Max's newest 2026 trailer. Set to premiere on July 23rd, the series sees comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart finds himself aided in his quest by his girlfriend, Denise (Lauren Lapkus), his geologist friend, Bert (Brian Posehn), and the quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass, Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie). Ryan Cartwright (Kevin Can Wait), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), and Tommy Walker (Danger Force) – and now, it's pretty clear that Wil Wheaton will be returning to the TBBT universe, too. Though we got a brief look under the credits in the original teaser, this go-around shows Wheaton unleashing some kind of Star Trek/Vulcan/"Live Long and Proper" magic.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Will "Big Bang Theory" Cast Return?

Of course, when you're a spinoff from a very popular long-running series, fans will start asking questions about who from the original cast might appear. But when your official overview name drops Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper and Johnny Galecki's Leonard Hofstadter and includes a reference to "alternate-universe versions of characters we've gotten the meet over the course of the original series' run," the questions are begging to be asked – and Lorre was kind enough to answer them (as much as possible) during an interview with TV Line in support of Netflix's Leanne Morgan-starring comedy Leanne.

Will Parsons/Sheldon and Galecki/Leonard Appear in the Series? "I cannot speak to that. That is a closely guarded piece of information that, you know… I've taken a blood oath regarding."

Will Parsons, Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch, and/or Mayim Bialik Return to Play Alt-Universe Versions of Their "Big Bang Theory" Characters?

Here's how the exchange went down:

Lorre: "Is that your hope?"

Interviewer: "It would be my hope, and I think millions of—"

Lorre: "You're going to love this show."

"I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on 'The Big Bang Theory,' would have loved, hated, and argued about," Lorre shared about the premise behind the spinoff. Penn added, "I was on a vision quest in the most remote parts of the Amazon Rainforest when a carrier pigeon arrived with a note from Chuck Lorre asking if I wanted to help make a show that the characters from 'Big Bang Theory' would watch. I couldn't resist that idea, so I packed up my yurt and hailed the next dirigible out. At the same time, Chuck sent an expedition to locate Bill Prady, who had been frozen with his shield across his chest in a block of arctic ice. The team assembled, we set out to make this insane show, which lives in a universe created by Chuck and Bill. I couldn't be more honored to be working with these amazing people."

HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe stems from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady serve as executive producers.

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