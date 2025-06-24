Posted in: CW, Hulu, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Taught Pedro Pascal "Tricks of the Trade"

Pedro Pascal had very nice things to share about Sarah Michelle Gellar during their time on Buffy the Vampire Slayer S04E01 "The Freshman."

Welcome to another one of those wonderful pop culture crossroads moments that yield something very cool. By now, we all know that series star/EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman are busy working on the Gellar and Ryan Kiera Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series for Hulu. Along those same lines, we also know that Pedro Pascal will be starring in Marvel Studios' next big screen epic, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. To us, that sounds like a perfect time to revisit Pascal's all-too-brief appearance on the original "Buffy" series.

In S04E01 "The Freshman," Buffy (Gellar) & Willow (Alyson Hannigan) begin attending UC Sunnydale. Right from the start, Buffy has a hard time with her classmates, roommate, and professor. At least there was Pascal's fellow freshman Edward, aka Eddie, the one bond Buffy could make. Of course, that meant Eddie had to be turned into a vampire for Buffy to slay later, leaving fans feeling not exactly happy, but this was during those pre-social media days, so complaint options were limited. Vanity Fair asked Pascal to screen scenes from some of his past work (which you can check out above), and he had some very sweet things to share about his time working with Gellar.

"This is one of the biggest jobs I ever got in my life. Everybody was dying to be on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer.' So when I got the season four premiere episode, I couldn't believe it. I just knew how badly everybody wanted to get on this show. So freshly out of school, to get on, and I was like, 'Well, I'm shooting to the top.' And then I died after one scene. And we shot it on the UCLA campus. It was a night shoot. I was actually doing a play in Long Beach and I had to miss the opening night. An understudy had to learn the part in just a couple of days and go on for me, because there was no way I could say no to doing this," Pascal shared about the experience.

"Sarah was amazing. She took very good care of me. She taught me 'tricks of the trade' in a way, because it was one of the first on-camera jobs that I'd ever gotten," Pascal continued. "Tricks on how to kind of find your mark that I have kept with me to this day. She invited me, and she had her friends with her, and they had ice cream. And she was like, 'Do you want some ice cream?' And I got to have ice cream with her and her girlfriends, and it made me feel really special."

After screening the scene where Buffy realizes that Eddie has become a vampire and apologizes for leaving him along, Pascal added, "I love seeing that scene because she's so good. There's just one. I'm sorry that she has, and she has so much remorse that she had left me behind, and I got turned, and she couldn't save me. No wonder people were so obsessed with the show. She's so good."

