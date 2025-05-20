Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Revival Series Open Casting Call Underway

Think you have what it takes to share scenes with Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series stars Sarah Michelle Gellar & Ryan Kiera Armstrong?

"EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series for Hulu is welcoming the newest member to the cast… [YOUR NAME]." Think you've got what it takes to star alongside Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Disney+'s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew) and either fight against or with the forces of evil? Well, you'll get your chance because there is an open casting call now underway (until May 23rd) for various roles in the series. No experience is required, but you must be older than 18 years of age and located in the U.S. Along with a headshot and brief bio, those looking to submit for an audition are also being asked to include a 30-second video describing their favorite character, moment, or moment from the original series.

Here's a look at what's listed on the casting website for the revival series that Gellar shared, with an additional link to help you with your submission. Oh, and one last thing? Good luck!

Sarah Michelle Gellar to Buffy Fans: Sequel Series "Will Be For You"

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me: Gellar began her post on Instagram (waiting for you below). "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential "Buffy" revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

Gellar continued, "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love "Buffy" as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

Gellar is set to serve as executive producer, along with Berman, Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B, and Dolly Parton via Sandollar – with 20th Television and Searchlight Television serving as the studios.

