Bupkis: Joe Pesci Returns to Join Pete Davidson, Peacock Series Cast

Back in April, we learned that Peacock had given a green light for the Pete Davidson-starring, written & executive-produced series Bupkis. Well, apparently, there must be something to the project because Oscar-winning actor Joe Pesci (Raging Bull, Goodfellas) is returning to acting to star opposite Davidson and Edie Falco in the half-hour live-action comedy series. Having announced that he would be stepping away from acting back in 1999, Pesci has appeared on screen only three times since then (including Netflix's 2019 film The Irishman, for which he was nominated for an Oscar). Pesci is set to play the series regular role of Davidson's grandfather, with the previously-announced Falco portraying Davidson's mother. From a television perspective, the series marks only the second television series that Pesci's been a part of (after having played the lead in ABC's 1985 ABC detective comedy-drama Half Nelson). Pesci's big-screen career past includes Oscar nominations in dramatic roles, but the actor was also known for his fine comedic turns in Home Alone and My Cousin Vinny.

The half-hour live-action comedy is a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson's real life, combining grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Davidson is well known (and done well with). The show is expected to reflect Davidson's real-life persona with some unapologetically R-rated storytelling. Dave Sirus and showrunner Judah Miller are also set to write & executive produce Bupkis alongside executive producers Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David for Broadway Video. Jason Orley will also executive produce as well as direct with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, producing the project. Pesci's producing partner Jai Stefan and manager Melissa Prophet were responsible for brokering the deal, with Marc H. Simon of Fox Rothschild representing Pesci.