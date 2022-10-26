Bye Bye, Punk? AEW Teases The Return of The Elite on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan pulled a huge bait-and-switch on The Chadster tonight on AEW Dynamite. As The Chadster's readers know, The Chadster is FORCED to watch AEW Dynamite every week by Ray Flook, the tyrannical Television editor of Bleeding Cool. Ray Flook is in cahoots with AEW's billionaire owner, Tony Khan, to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE by forcing The Chadster to watch AEW's wrestling product, which offends The Chadster simply by existing. So The Chadster was suffering through another episode of Dynamite, one and a half White Claw seltzers deep when all of a sudden The Chadster noticed wrestlers were being erased from the television screen. Then even the AEW logo was getting erased.

Could it be true? Was The Chadster's ultimate dream about to become reality?! Was AEW Dynamite finally canceled, never to harass The Chadster's beloved WWE again? No! It was just a trick by Tony Khan to cheese The Chadster off even more than he already was!

It turns out that what The Chadster was witnessing was a video teasing the return of The Elite, the faction consisting of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, who have been suspended since All Out after getting into a backstage brawl with CM Punk. They were mad at Punk because he tried to do what The Chadster has always wished he could: destroy AEW with an epic pipe bomb about The Elite, Colt Cabana, and Target managers that humiliated Tony Khan and probably made him feel as impotent as The Chadster has been since AEW was founded. How does it feel, Tony Khan?

But Punk failed, and The Elite survived, and now they're going to come back and Punk will probably leave AEW, which The Chadster likes. But then he might go to WWE, to which The Chadster says: let's not be hasty. The Chadster appreciates what CM Punk did to that billionaire bully Tony Khan, but The Chadster doesn't necessarily want Punk to bring his vibe to the WWE locker room.

All of this had The Chadster so depressed that he chucked the rest of his White Claw seltzer right at the television. Then The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, told The Chadster that she wasn't going to clean it up and that The Chadster had to do it himself. Auughh man! So unfair! Now Tony Khan has ruined The Chadster's night even more than it was already ruined! Plus, he owes The Chadster half of a White Claw seltzer.

Back to the topic at hand, The Chadster is really upset that Tony Khan is bringing back The Elite. The Chadster was hoping that they would be gone forever and that AEW would die a slow and painful death. But it seems like Tony Khan is hell-bent on ruining The Chadster's life, and so The Chadster will have no choice but to continue to fight back the only way he knows how: with his unbiased reports on AEW here on Bleeding Cool.

You can the teaser for The Elite here, but why would you want to? Do you hate WWE? Do you hate The Chadster? Are you on Tony Khan's payroll? So don't watch it.