Posted in: Apple, Trailer, TV | Tagged: apple tv, peanuts, snoopy, wildbrain

Camp Snoopy: New Peanuts Adventure Gets Official Apple TV+ Trailer

Wildbrain and Apple TV+ released a trailer for the latest Peanuts animated series, Camp Snoopy, with new adventures of the beloved beagle.

Apple TV+ released its latest trailer involving the Peanuts gang in Camp Snoopy that centers around pop culture's arguably most popular beagle, created by Charles M. Schulz. The series focuses on "Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts set off to immerse themselves in nature and the Great Outdoors to earn their badges, with the Beagle Scout Manual as their guide. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown and friends enjoy their summer at Camp Spring Lake, crossing paths with Snoopy as they experience hiking, swimming, sitting around camp-fires and everything summer camp and the outdoors have to offer."

Camp Snoopy Production Details

Camp Snoopy, part of the partnership with Peanuts and Wildbrain, is directed by Rob Boutilier (The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space). Craig Schulz, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson are joining him as executive producers. The series stars Etienne Kellici (Books of Blood, Ready or Not), Terry McGurrin (Scaredy Squirrel, 6Teen), and Caleb Bellavance (Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin, The Snoopy Show).

Schulz, who created the comic in 1950, built an enterprise from the popular comic strip with animated specials starting in 1965. Spawning seven TV series and five films, Peanuts was initially largely rebranded for its human lead character, Charlie Brown, with the focus at times shifting to his beagle, Snoopy. Joining Charlie Brown and Snoopy are his young peers Lucy, Linus, Peppermint Patty, Franklin, Sally, Pigpen, Schroder, and more. Even with the Peanuts strip ended in 2000 with Schulz's passing, his legacy lives on with various animated projects, including the franchise's most recent feature in 2015's The Peanuts Movie from 20th Century Studios and Apple TV+ churning a couple of series with Snoopy in Space from 2019-2021 and The Snoopy Show making its debut in 2021. Season three was released in June 2023 and a second holiday special premiered in December. Camp Snoopy premieres June 14th on Apple TV+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!