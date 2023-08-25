Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, film, peanuts, The Peanuts Movie

Peanuts Producer Has Hopes for New Films from the Franchise

Peanuts producer Craig Schulz is extremely hopeful that we'll be seeing more timeless Peanuts movies in the very near future.

Here's a little backstory if you're one of the few people unfamiliar with Snoopy or the Peanuts franchise. Peanuts, originally an American comic strip, centers on the life of young characters like Charlie Brown and his natural comedic-relief canine companion Snoopy, who is joined by other eccentric characters, including Snoopy's best pal Woodstock.

Over the course of several decades, it's resulted in timeless animated specials that are still broadcast annually (for its solid holiday themes) and even a few films, with the last being The Peanuts Movie in 2015. It's basically everywhere, even if its mainstream popularity with various generations ebbs and flows. Because you clearly can't keep Snoopy and his friends away for too long!

Peanuts Producer Says More Films Are Possible

Now, when discussing the prospective future of the timeless Peanuts franchise with Screen Rant to promote the new Apple TV+ special Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, producer Craig Schulz (who also happens to be the son of the franchise creator) hinted that content is always being considered. When asked about what's next, Schulz jokingly tells the publication, "I could tell you, but I'd have to kill you. [Laughs] Nothing is off the table; we're always exploring different ideas and different things in this co-view series that we've done, which touched upon the environment, the love for teachers, Mother's Day, and how it interacts with enough people."

He then elaborates on specific themes and organic storylines for the ongoing franchise. He explains, "All those subjects are just really fun, and as you know, the Peanuts universe is sort of endless. There are so many great characters to work with, there's so many great themes to work with that we explore everything, and I don't know that a movie is off the table. I would like to see one come back, but keep your fingers crossed; we will see."

Are you interested in the idea of seeing another Peanuts movie?

