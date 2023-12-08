Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: A Charlie Brown Christmas, apple tv, peanuts

A Charlie Brown Christmas Streams Free on Apple TV+ Dec. 16th & 17th

Good news! A Charlie Brown Christmas is going to stream for free on Apple TV+ on December 16th and 17th for those without a subscription.

A Charlie Brown Christmas will stream twice this year on Apple TV+ if you do not have a subscription to the service. Saturday, December 16th, and Sunday, December 17th, those without a subscription have two days to stream the holiday staple. Those with a subscription have access to the special all year round. Apple owns all TV and film rights to Peanuts, so this is nothing new, but still nice that they will make it available for free this holiday season. I know my mother will be pleased. Apple recently announced that they are in development on their first original Peanuts film since acquiring the rights.

It Wouldn't Be The Holidays Without A Charlie Brown Christmas

There was a big dustup a couple of years ago when Apple first announced that the special wouldn't air on broadcast TV and that it had to be streamed, but I never understood that. They paid for it; why wouldn't they try to get you to sign up for their service to watch it? And honestly, everyone probably owns two copies of this on DVD, just like every other holiday special. Apple didn't have to make this free either, but they did. And that is nice. Everyone wins here. Here's a look at a previously-released clip from the classic that the streamer released – followed by an official overview:

Deck the halls with "A Charlie Brown Christmas," a must-watch staple during the holiday season, exclusively on Apple TV+. Subscribers can access the special all year round and non-subscribers can enjoy a free window to stream the spirited holiday classic on Apple TV+ Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17. In this adored Peanuts special, feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang's holiday play. Can he overcome his friends' preference for dancing over acting, find the "perfect" tree, and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

A Charlie Brown Christmas is now streaming on Apple TV+ if you have a subscription. If not, you can watch it for free on December 16th and 17th.

