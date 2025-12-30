Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Can Will Trent Keep His Monster in Check? Season 4 Official Trailer

Things aren't looking good for Will Trent in the official Season 4 trailer for ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's hit series.

Okay, now we know things are getting serious. After a series of teasers for the fourth season return of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent over the past several weeks, we were treated to the official overviews for S04E01: "… Speaking of Sharks" and S04E02: "Love Takes Time." Now, we're getting our best look yet at what looks to be a brutal season for Will and the team with the release of the official Season 4 trailer – with Will forced to face a ghost from his past.

Will Trent Season 4: S04E01: & S04E02 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 1: "… Speaking of Sharks" – Five months after the attack on the GBI, a figure from Will's past escapes prison, forcing him to defy orders and launch a search that rips open old wounds and threatens to destroy everything he's fought to rebuild.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 2: "Love Takes Time" – When Will disappears and is presumed dead, the team scrambles for answers. As Angie questions the evidence, it becomes clear something isn't adding up, while Will, trapped and wounded, races to outsmart his captor.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases. With the series set to return on Jan. 6th, here's a look at the musical number/teaser that was released last month:

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

