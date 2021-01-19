CAOS Star: Sabrina Could Find Her Way Back, Cross Over with Riverdale

If there's one thing that we've made pretty clear since we wrapped screening the fourth and final season of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, we weren't happy with the fatal fate that befell Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka)- both of them- as well as the implication behind the way Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) found a way to "reunite" with her at the end. And while Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has promised that the stories will most likely continue on comic book form, it just won't quite be the same. Remember how Buffy the Vampire Slayer was continuing on with "new seasons" at Dark Horse? And now the franchise is over at BOOM! Studios with a whole new start so… yeah.

Interestingly enough, the one person we forgot to check in with was Shipka herself, who had some thoughts to share with ET shortly after the final season began making its way onto streaming screens. Though thankful that the ending offered some sense of "closure," Shipka admits that she was as surprised as everyone else about Sabrina's final fate. "I was very surprised. I think I sort of had the same mentality as everyone else, which was Sabrina can't die. She is Sabrina. She can't die. And then I was like, 'Oh, there's no more pages. I think that's it,'. But it's a dramatic ending." said Shipka of her first reaction to the script. "At the end of the day, I think that what it represents is she is truly a selfless soul, and she sacrifices herself for the greater good which is very hefty. And I think it hit me emotionally quite a bit. It's not an easy ending to just digest. There is a lot of meaning and impact behind it and how we wish to read into that. But above all else, I was completely surprised," she added.

With time to process her character's fate, Shipka doesn't appear to see the ending as an "ending" so much as the beginning of another challenge for Sabrina to overcome. "The character does not belong to me solely. It belongs to the fans and it belongs to the viewers, and if people wanna watch the finale and think that she ends up in the sweet hereafter with Nick, then amazing," she explained. "I will say I think she's pretty savvy and could find her way back to Greendale if she chose to. And I think just because I love her so much, that's what I want to think happens. I hope that other people feel like it's not the end of Sabrina, but just the next phase of whatever kind of crazy life or afterlife she may lead. Anything is possible in the world of Sabrina," Shipka continued. "So, that's sort of where I sit with it. I hope that she gets back."

In fact, Shipka is so confident that Sabrina could make her way back to the land of the living that she already sees how it could work into a crossover with that other popular Aguirre-Sacasa series, The CW's Riverdale. "Look, I think we can still go to 'Riverdale.' I think I'm holding out hope that she just pops up and is like, 'Oh man! I landed in the wrong county!' But ends up getting trapped there for a little bit," Shipka reasoned. "I think that would be funny."