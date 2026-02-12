Posted in: NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Cardi B, opinion

Cardi B Hits Back at Trump/DHS Trolling with Epstein Files Reminder

In response to the Department of Homeland Security taking a personal shot at her, Cardi B reminded Trump's folks about the Epstein Files.

We're not sure if Donald Trump's White House thinks it's got some kind of street cred now that it pals around with "MAGA Barbie" Nicki Minaj, or they're pissed because she was part of Bad Bunny's performance during the Super Bowl LX halftime show. Whatever the reason, Trump's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) – fronted by the woman who sees killing dogs as an act of courage, "Cosplay" Kristi Noem – thought it would be a good idea to use an official government social media account to try to troll rap star and music sensation Cardi B over her recent ICE comments. It didn't go quite well. On Wednesday night, during the opening of her "Little Miss Drama Tour" in Palm Desert, California, Cardi B climbed atop an elevated platform and asked if there were any Guatemalans or Mexicans in the crowd. "Bitch, If ICE comes in here, we gon' jump they asses," she joked, getting a lot of love from the crowd. "I've got some bear mace in the back! They ain't taking my fans, bitch," she added before launching into her single, "I Like It."

"As long as she doesn't drug and rob our agents, we'll consider that an improvement over her past behavior," read the tweet from Homeland Security, sharing a TMZ article about Cardi B's comments (but not tagging her directly, another display of passive-aggressive weakness on their part). Considering the past and current track record of the steaming pile of orange mess that's currently stumbling around the Oval Office as you read this, one would have to wonder why DHS would want to pick this kind of fight. Maybe not being held accountable for the shooting deaths of at least two U.S. citizens gives you a kind of bravado. Thankfully, Cardi B was there to offer them a reality check about the Epstein Files and how the Trump folks keep finding ways not to release them.

"if ICE come in here we gone JUMP they assess, they ain't taking MY fans BVTCH🙂‍↔️🙂‍↕️" OH EXACTLY CARDI B LMFAOOO😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ppgn5H1YLI — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) February 12, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Of course, if you worshipped your boss and he was mentioned in those files as often as Trump is, you would probably be looking to every trick in the book to keep those files under lock and key. "If we talking about drugs let's talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don't wanna talk about the Epstein files?" Cardi B wrote in response to DHS's post. At the time of this writing, neither DHS nor Minaj has responded to Cardi B's Epstein Files reference.

As long as she doesn't drug and rob our agents, we'll consider that an improvement over her past behavior. https://t.co/P9wqWk416L — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 12, 2026 Show Full Tweet

If we talking about drugs let's talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don't wanna talk about the Epstein files? https://t.co/U7yCarPIXs — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 12, 2026 Show Full Tweet

