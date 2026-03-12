Posted in: TV | Tagged: Dawson's Creek

Dawson's Creek Star Joshua Jackson on Van Der Beek's Passing, Reunion

Joshua Jackson (Dr. Odyssey) discusses the Dawson's Creek reunion, James Van Der Beek's legacy, raising cancer awareness, and more.

There's no question how much Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek's passing on February 11th from cancer has still left ripples among fans and across the entertainment industry. Tributes poured in from cast and crew from the Kevin Williamson-created series to friends from Van Der Beek's other projects. Appearing on NBC's Today, Joshua Jackson, who played Pacey Witter in all 128 episodes, took time to reflect on the cast reunion, supporting his co-star, who was still in the middle of his fight at the time and couldn't make the event, and how his passing hits in a variety of ways.

Dawson's Creek Star Joshua Jackson Reflects on Cast Reunion, James Van Der Beek's Life

In Today's "Catching Up with Segment," Jackson spoke with hosts Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, and Al Roker. When asked about the series reunion, "It was a lot of things. Obviously, we were able to do the thing we were able to do, which was to help [James] family through his treatment, so the purpose of it was beautiful," he said. "For all of us, it's easy to forget the impact the show has, because the experience of making the show is your experience. For our little crew of people, that was something we shared, but when you have 1400 people sitting in a theater, you are reminded that it had actually went out into the world and it had the impact that it did. For us, it was like a college reunion, but to share that experience with the audience, but also witness [James'] kids witness the impact he had on other people was really impactful."

Following Van Der Beek's passing, a GoFundMe was set up in support of his family, reminding the world of two things: battling cancer is a financially exhausting process, and many working actors aren't as well off as you might think. For more on Jackson's promotion with AstraZeneca with the Philadelphia Flyers' mascot Gritty, his family history of cancer, continued work in advocacy, and reuniting with Dawson Creek co-star Katie Holmes for a project, you can check out the video.

