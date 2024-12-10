Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Castlevania, Castlevania: Nocturne

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Arrives on Jan. 16th: Trailer, Images

Set for January 16, 2025, Netflix released an official trailer and images for Clive Bradley & Kevin Kolde's Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2.

Set to hit screens on January 16, 2025, Netflix is giving fans of Clive Bradley & Kevin Kolde's Castlevania: Nocturne a little something extra for the holidays. Now joined by the legendary Alucard, the second season of the hit animated series finds Richter Belmont and his band of vampire hunters in a desperate race against time. Erzsebet Báthory, the Vampire Messiah—who already seems invincible—now seeks the full power of the goddess Sekhmet so she can plunge the world into endless darkness and terror. Needless to say, Belmont's crew have a whole lot of reasons why that can't happen. But now, you don't have to just rely on overviews and teasers – not when we have the official trailer waiting for you above and a new image gallery waiting for you below:

Castlevania: Nocturne: A Look at Who's Who

Edward Bluemel (Persuasion, The Commuter, The Halcyon) as Richter, the tough young hero who's continuing the family tradition of vampire hunting

Pixie Davies (The Magician's Elephant, Mary Poppins Returns, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children) as Maria, a natural leader who's fighting inequality in her country and also a magic user battling the vampire elite

Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King, The Underground Railroad, Is'Thunzi) as Annette, who used her power and wits to escape vampire-enforced enslavement in the Caribbean and now wields magic to stop the impending apocalyptic threat

Sydney James Harcourt (I'm Not Gay: A Musical, Hamilton) as Edouard, who left his life as a talented opera singer to aid and accompany Annette

Nastassja Kinski (Inland Empire, Cat People, Paris, Texas) as Tera, a mother and mentor to young vampire hunters and magic users, who has her own share of past trauma to bear

Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs, Dark Winds, Fargo) as Olrox, who killed Richter's mother years ago and now must decide whether he can stomach teaming up with his sworn enemy in order to stop vampiric world domination

Franka Potente (Titans, Run Lola Run, The Bourne Identity) as Erzsebet Báthory, aka the one foretold. She's the queen of vampires and, if all goes as planned, of the entire world. (Her character is very loosely based on the various folkloric stories and contested histories surrounding a real-life noblewoman.)

From Showrunners Kevin Kolde (Castlevania) and Clive Bradley (Trapped), Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne is the next installment of the "Castlevania" universe. Bradley also serves as the series' creator and writer – with Sam Deats and Adam Deats share directing duties. Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation produce the animated series for the streaming service.

