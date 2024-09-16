Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: anime, Castlevania, Castlevania: Nocturne

Castlevania: Nocturne Teaser Confirms Season 2 Set for January 2025

Netflix released a date announcement teaser confirming Clive Bradley and Kevin Kolde's Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 for January 2025.

The word officially came down in October 2023 that a second season of Clive Bradley & Kevin Kolde's Castlevania: Nocturne had been confirmed and that production was already underway – with an announcement video to tease what's to come. Now, less than a year later, Netflix's Geeked Week is doing right by fans with not just any old teaser but a date announcement video confirming that Season 2 will hit screens in January 2025. The second season picks up as the French Revolution rages on, with vampire messiah Erzsebet (Franka Potente) having infiltrated the ruling class of oppressive and exploitative religious figures and imperialists. "Alucard is going to lead Richter and Annette to Paris to try and find the last element that would allow Erzsebet to achieve the full power of Sekhmet and become even more powerful than she was in Season 1," shared Kolde during an interview with Tudum.

Here's a look at the official Season 2 announcement video that was originally released last October:

Castlevania: Nocturne: A Look at Who's Who

Edward Bluemel (Persuasion, The Commuter, The Halcyon) as Richter, the tough young hero who's continuing the family tradition of vampire hunting

Pixie Davies (The Magician's Elephant, Mary Poppins Returns, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children) as Maria, a natural leader who's fighting inequality in her country and also a magic user battling the vampire elite

Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King, The Underground Railroad, Is'Thunzi) as Annette, who used her power and wits to escape vampire-enforced enslavement in the Caribbean and now wields magic to stop the impending apocalyptic threat

Sydney James Harcourt (I'm Not Gay: A Musical, Hamilton) as Edouard, who left his life as a talented opera singer to aid and accompany Annette

Nastassja Kinski (Inland Empire, Cat People, Paris, Texas) as Tera, a mother and mentor to young vampire hunters and magic users, who has her own share of past trauma to bear

Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs, Dark Winds, Fargo) as Olrox, who killed Richter's mother years ago and now must decide whether he can stomach teaming up with his sworn enemy in order to stop vampiric world domination

Franka Potente (Titans, Run Lola Run, The Bourne Identity) as Erzsebet Báthory, aka the one foretold. She's the queen of vampires and, if all goes as planned, of the entire world. (Her character is very loosely based on the various folkloric stories and contested histories surrounding a real-life noblewoman.)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!