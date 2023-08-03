Posted in: BBC, CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: cbs, ghosts, paramount, yellowstone

CBS Sets Yellowstone for September; Ghosts/UK Ghosts Begin November

Here's a look at when CBS will begin official reairings of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone and the U.S. & U.K. versions of Ghosts this fall.

In a move to shore up its Fall 2023 primetime lineup as the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes roll on, CBS announced last month that Paramount Network's Kevin Costner-starring Yellowstone would be getting re-airings on Sunday nights – beginning with the first season. In addition, we learned that Ghosts fans will be able to enjoy back-to-back episodes of the original UK show on Thursday nights (beginning later in the season). Well, now we have some dates to pass along – with Taylor Sheridan's series making its broadcast debut on Sunday, September 17th at 8:30 pm (following The NFL on CBS Football Doubleheader & 60 Minutes at 7:30 pm). In addition, encore episodes of CBS' Ghosts (8:30 pm) will be followed by two episodes of the UK version 99:00 pm) beginning on Thursday, November 16th.

Here's a look at the trailers and series overview for both UK: Ghosts and Yellowstone, joining CBS' Fall 2023 schedule:

A cash-strapped young couple inherits a rickety country mansion, only to find it teeming with needy ghosts.

The BBC series stars Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond. UK: Ghosts is a Monumental Television Production in association with Them There for the BBC and distributed by BBC Studios. Ghosts (U.S.) is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. It is based on the original UK show, distributed by BBC Studios.

From MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, YELLOWSTONE stars Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of a powerful, complicated family of ranchers. A sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father, Dutton controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. He operates in a corrupt world where politicians are compromised by influential oil and lumber corporations and land grabs make developers billions. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect, Dutton's property is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America's first national park.

Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham. Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan ("Wind River," "Hell or High Water" and "Sicario") and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay.

