Chappelle Update: LA County DA Not Pursuing Felony Charges In Attack

Less than 24-hours after 23-year-old Isaiah Lee was taken into custody by police for assaulting Dave Chappelle with a deadly weapon (a plastic replica gun containing a knife blade, based on a Los Angeles Police Department statement) during his "Netflix is a Joke" comedy festival set at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night, The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has announced that it is declining to pursue any felony charges Lee. The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office has had the case referred over to them to consider possible misdemeanor charges.

Chappelle's representative Carla Sims offered this statement yesterday to The Hollywood Reporter: "The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night's incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment. Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70k fans of diverse backgrounds during the first 'Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival,' and he refuses to allow last night's incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment."

Sims continued, "As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show. Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening, hip-hop artists yasiin bey and Talib Kweli, a.k.a. Black Star, who performed music from their new album – the first in nearly 24 years – which was released on Luminary. Other special comedic guests last night included Earthquake, Leslie Jones, Jeff Ross, Sebastian, Jon Stewart, and Michelle Wolf." Netflix said in response to the incident on Wednesday, "We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence."

Though video footage of the incident was initially scarce due to the event requiring attendees to have their phones locked away during the show, based on on-the-scene reporting and some video snippets that hit social media, an individual rushed to the stage and tackled Chappelle before attempting to flee. Before the attacker can escape, it appeared that venue security and members of Chappelle's team apprehended the individual (with video footage posted on social media and linked here currently unconfirmed).

Reportedly, actor Jamie Foxx was one of those who rushed onto the stage to help subdue the assailant. "Whenever you're in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff's hat," Chappelle is shown to be saying in an unofficial clip (with Foxx reportedly responding, "I thought that was part of the show"). In a clip shared online, Foxx is heard to be saying about Chappelle, "Listen, I just want to say this man is an absolute genius. We've got to make sure we protect him at all times … For every comedian who comes out here, this means everything. You're a genius. You're a legend, and we're not going to let nothing happen to you."

And if there's anyone who knows more about being assaulted on stage for doing their job by making people laugh, it's actor/comedian Chris Rock. Though having still not spoken out publicly about the infamous Oscars/Will Smith slap, Rock reportedly came on stage shortly after Chappelle was attacked (Rock performed a set earlier that evening) and commented, "Was that Will Smith?" Shortly after the incident was reported to authorities, a Hollywood Bowl spokesperson released the following statement to news agency PA Media confirming that an investigation had been opened and was active: "The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3 2022 is an active investigation and we are unable to comment further at this time." More updates could be coming later today from Netflix, LAPD, and the Hollywood Bowl.