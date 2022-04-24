Charmed: Madeleine Mantock Pushes Back: "People Are Ghoulish"

If you caught our report yesterday, ex-Charmed star Madeleine Mantock (Macy Vaughn) took to Twitter to offer some perspective on her departure from The CW series ahead of its fourth season. Noting that she was "incredibly dissatisfied, for lots of reasons" and that led to her departure, Mantock added that she "thought it better to withdraw because it wouldn't be appropriate" to speak out about those reasons and that "it was never suggested to me that I delete anything, or stop offering my opinions." Mantock wrote that she was "grateful to be finished," and that she hoped the cast & crew are "having a great time." Well, apparently something happened over the past 24-hours, and from what we're reading in Mantock's most recent tweets, it doesn't look like it was anything good.

"People are ghoulish," Mantock began in what would be a series of four tweets. Following that, she also leveled an accusation that apparently took place during the production of the series (though no specific details were offered): "Putting YOUR hands down a crew member's trousers, will make you the centre of an HR investigation and cost you your job."

From there, Mantock appears to push back on reactions to her initial tweets: "Bitterness and lies. I left there so I didn't have to put up with this nonsense." And though noting that she "shouldn't even have to defend my character," Mantock shared images of messages that were allegedly sent to her showing examples of how she was a positive influence on the set.

I shouldn't even have to defend my character but here you go: pic.twitter.com/qWuLP2zSHS — Madeleine Mantock (@missmads) April 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"I was trying: 'If you've not got anything nice to say, don't say anything at all.' I was incredibly dissatisfied, for lots of reasons, and thought it better to withdraw because it wouldn't be appropriate, to be honest. Which is my default," Mantock wrote in the first of a two-tweet response yesterday to being asked if she was choosing to be silent or that the studio had some legal means to keep her from speaking about her departure. "It was never suggested to me that I delete anything, or stop offering my opinions. I am endlessly grateful to be finished and I hope they're having a great time xx."

Now here's a look at Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), Harry (Rupert Evans), and Jordan (Jordan Donica) in the promo & episode overview for this week's S04E07 "Cats and Camels and Elephants, Oh My…":

Charmed Season 4 Episode 7 "Cats and Camels and Elephants, Oh My…": SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES – Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) must divide and conquer when they become aware of a new, formidable threat inspired by the Tallyman (guest star Jed Rees.) Maggie and Harry (Rupert Evans) team up to chase down a lead in a dangerous magical realm. Mel needs Jordan's (Jordan Donica) help healing a "creature" with whom she has a deep emotional connection. And Kaela's budding flirtation with Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) must contend with a surprise visitor from her past. Jem Garrard directed the episode written by Jeffery Lieber and Christina Piña.

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Propagate Content, The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Lucy Barrett, as Michaela "Kaela" Danso, Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood, and Jordan Donica as Jordan Chase. Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC's upcoming Night Court sequel series) joins the cast in the recurring role as Dev, a handsome, intense & charming "Gandharva"- a magical creature with the power to influence people with his voice. Natasha Henstridge's (Diggstown) confident, strong, and wry-witted Diana is another Whitelighter when Harry believed he was the only one left. Diana seeks Harry out in the hopes that he can help her escape from a bizarre, magical predicament in which she finds herself. Executive producers include Jeffrey Lieber, Nicki Renna, Joey Falco, Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, Howard Owens, Liz Kruger, and Craig Shapiro.