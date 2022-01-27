Charmed S04 Trailer: The Power of 3 Returns- But Will It Be In Time?

By the time the dust settled on the third season of The CW's Charmed, Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), and Harry (Rupert Evans) found their lives transformed by the death of Macy (Madeline Mantock). But with Mel & Maggie's grief threatening to undo the Power of Three forever, the shocking arrival of a third Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. But as you're about to see from the first trailer for the fourth season, there are a ton of questions surrounding their new arrival- questions Harry needs answering.

"Her name, backstory, powers, and connection to Mel and Maggie are being kept under wraps, because…well…it's just more fun that way," said showrunners Jeffrey Lieber, Joey Falco & Nicki Renna in a statement when Barrett was first announced as joining the cast. "What we will say is…she's an artist, with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life's passion. She's fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed, and will bring a brand-new energy to the Power of Three." Now here's a look at what's to come when The CW's Charmed returns for a fourth season on March 11th:

In season four of CHARMED, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy. But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. And this couldn't come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world. But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) deeper into a twisted game, the question is — will this new trio be ready for what's to come? Or will their inexperience working together put the entire world in jeopardy?

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Propagate Content, The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Lucy Barrett, Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood, and Jordan Donica as Jordan Chase. Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC's upcoming Night Court sequel series) joins the cast in the recurring role as Dev, a handsome, intense & charming "Gandharva"- a magical creature with the power to influence people with his voice. Executive producers include Jeffrey Lieber, Nicki Renna, Joey Falco, Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, Howard Owens, Liz Kruger, and Craig Shapiro.